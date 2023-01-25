Lights, camera, and bidding action: Oscar nominees are - Schull locals  Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan and a tiny Irish pub called An Tigín

Up for grabs this week is the residential bar An Tigín, at the top of the coastal village which hosts its own annual movie celebration, the Fastnet Film Festival.
The Schull area includes another prior Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan (four nominations to date), as a part-time resident near Ballydehob — and both Ronan and Mescal are due to feature together in sci-fi film Foe later this year.
Now, in this suddenly gilded year for Irish cinema, the Fastnet Festival even has a €25,000 short film script award on offer from none other than another West Cork resident, Hollywood veteran David Puttnam, to fit the title ‘Lights, Camera, Action,’ and which has to be set/filmed on the Cork Wild Atlantic Way.
How about a story of a small village pub being swamped by Hollywood luvvies, and Oscar statuettes behind the bar?
Facing Schull library, the streetside bar is opposite the Colla Rd — the area’s ‘millionaires’ row’, where a local high-net-worth resident and arts benefactor, William Bollinger, has purchased the former AIB branch and promised to turn it into an 80-seat cinema, though work ‘on set’ there has yet to commence.
No price is quoted for the charming premises An Tigín, a classic Irish bar, which has overhead living accommodation (three bedrooms), pool room, and a beer garden, but it is likely to be broadly in the €300,000-€400,000 value region going on local values.