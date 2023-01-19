Chance of a lift?  Upward only rent reviews at Cork city premises occupied by hoist specialists Anderco

The investment is being offered by Anderco themselves, and there’s an agreed sub-lease of a portion of the ground level to DL Supplies for showroom and storage uses: the tenants are not affected by the sale of the property as an investment.
Given the rapid pace now of redevelopment in this city quadrant by the city’s upgraded rail station, home to the ongoing mixed-use Horgans Quay (HQ) development of offices (part occupied by Apple), Dean Hotel and proposed apartments, some may see a medium to long-term property play at this location, characterised by lower-value commercial units such as this and bookended on the city end by Unity House (done by Bride View Developments) and St Patrick’s House/Synergy Credit Union.
