Will it be third try lucky at long-stalled  Clonakilty scheme of four big houses?

It may be the case of “third time lucky” in the chance to finally finish off four large detached homes, in a high-profile hill setting above West Cork’s Clonakilty.

The four, now in various states of completion after two bursts of construction by a local builder separated by a time span of c 15 years, are now offered as a single lot by tender, expected to make over €1m.

The development at Tawnies is being sold by agent Suzanne Tyrrell of Cohalan Downing, in one lot by tender on February 23, and comprises four detached homes of 3,600 sq ft, two with garages, in an elevated setting.

One of the four 3,600 sq ft houses at Tawnies, Clonakilty

Price expectations are €1m-€1.2m, and early interest is from builders/developers and “for the end purchaser, it would be good to know that queries for the properties as individual homes have been good also,” says Ms Tyrrell.

Local sources say one was under offer at c €700,000 if completed when offered last year, but work again stopped before any sale by the builder who’d bought back his original site several years ago via agents ERA Downey McCarthy.

Hillside setting within a walk of the town

are finally weather-proof but essentially at shell and core, one is at first fix, and another is ready to be connected to services.

The setting is within a five-minute walk of the town via Patrick’s Hill, and they are visible from many points in the town and have, in return, extensive Clonakilty views.

Part stone facades

Accommodation includes entrance hall, kitchen, breakfast area, dining room, sitting room, living room, utility, cloak room and shower room on the ground floor. Two of the four first-floor bedrooms are en suite and there are also attic rooms.

The sale is now on behalf of a receiver, with tenders to go to Dublin law firm Whitney Moore, Ballsbridge.

DETAILS: Cohalan Downing 021-4277717.