Will it be third try lucky at long-stalled  Clonakilty scheme of four big houses?

Over €1m expected for high-end hillside four-house site, with detached 3,600 sq ft homes in various states of 'undress' since 'the crash.'
Will it be third try lucky at long-stalled  Clonakilty scheme of four big houses?

Free the Tawnies Four:  Clonakilty homes on a hillside were started in the boom, languished, got a second try and now it's round three: tenders  for the four are expected in the €1m-€1.2m league from builder/developers/speculators to bring to completion

Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 06:30
Tommy Barker reports

It may be the case of “third time lucky” in the chance to finally finish off four large detached homes, in a high-profile hill setting above West Cork’s Clonakilty.

The four, now in various states of completion after two bursts of construction by a local builder separated by a time span of c 15 years, are now offered as a single lot by tender, expected to make over €1m.

The development at Tawnies is being sold by agent Suzanne Tyrrell of Cohalan Downing, in one lot by tender on February 23, and comprises four detached homes of 3,600 sq ft, two with garages, in an elevated setting.

One of the four 3,600 sq ft houses at Tawnies, Clonakilty
One of the four 3,600 sq ft houses at Tawnies, Clonakilty

Price expectations are €1m-€1.2m, and early interest is from builders/developers and “for the end purchaser, it would be good to know that queries for the properties as individual homes have been good also,” says Ms Tyrrell.

Local sources say one was under offer at c €700,000 if completed when offered last year, but work again stopped before any sale by the builder who’d bought back his original site several years ago via agents ERA Downey McCarthy.

Hillside setting within a walk of the town
Hillside setting within a walk of the town

are finally weather-proof but essentially at shell and core, one is at first fix, and another is ready to be connected to services.

The setting is within a five-minute walk of the town via Patrick’s Hill, and they are visible from many points in the town and have, in return, extensive Clonakilty views.

Part stone facades
Part stone facades

Accommodation includes entrance hall, kitchen, breakfast area, dining room, sitting room, living room, utility, cloak room and shower room on the ground floor. Two of the four first-floor bedrooms are en suite and there are also attic rooms.

The sale is now on behalf of a receiver, with tenders to go to Dublin law firm Whitney Moore, Ballsbridge.

DETAILS: Cohalan Downing 021-4277717.

More in this section

Developer Michael O'Flynn  blames ‘prescriptive’ planning for impacting housing crisis Developer Michael O'Flynn  blames ‘prescriptive’ planning for impacting housing crisis
First images of UCC's new €106m city centre business school First images of UCC's new €106m city centre business school
Caution across Cork commercial property market sectors Caution across Cork commercial property market sectors
<p>Holland &amp; Barrett 43/44 Patrick Street Cork sold for €2.6m on a ten year lease from 2015</p>

Swiss investor roll continues with swoop on  Holland & Barrett's  Cork city buy

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.255 s