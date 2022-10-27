Poetry in motion? Stony grey soil of €2.75m Monahan Road Cork city site well-set for homes

A SITE at the southern fringes of Cork City’s south dockland campus is for sale for €2.75m, capable of accommodating ‘several hundred’ urgently-needed residential units, in an area where far larger apartment schemes have long been mooted to match the surge in office jobs and to address an accommodation crisis.
It is occupied by a 27,000 sq ft industrial building, occupied on short leases, by car companies Blackwater Motors and Autoright: it’s earning €62,350 pa with no long-term tenancy rights.
The surrounds include business/office parks, several in redeveloped properties, as well as the high-end Telenganna House offices, with little residential development in the broader docklands hinterland, despite ambitions for high density.
Already, Glenveagh Properties have a site (the old Ford Distribution Centre) with planning for 1,000 units. O’Callaghan Properties, who are through a first planning phase on Kennedy Quay for mixed uses, including a hospital, and say they aim to deliver 1,300 apartments on an adjacent site, Gouldings, on Centre Park Road, while other sites with major and long-term scope include Marina Commercial Park, Tedcastles, and the ESB.
And, to the north, behind trees on a raised site on the city end of the Blackrock Road is Knockrea House, an 1835 private home on an acre that went for sale in May for €1.4m and is sale agreed at a higher sum, yet to appear on the Price Register.
