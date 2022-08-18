Cream of Cork's South Mall is on a Swiss roll as investor gets c €2m slice of the action 

New to market is 43 South Mall (pic, above), facing the Monument, opposite a green sit-out space and the River Lee’s south channel near Electric bar and restaurant and the Grand Parade.
It’s a mid-terrace property, with 460 sq ft on the ground floor, and will suit investors or owner occupiers, says Mr Guerin whose own Frank V Murphy & Co offices are adjacent. He’s selling via private treaty.
Number 43 comes on the back of an off-market deal on Carbery House, or 67-69 South Mall, an early 1980s office building at the corner of the Mall and Cook St, facing AIB’s regional HQ at 66 South Mall and next door to the VHI at No 70, with Il Padrino restaurant to the back.
Previously reported were a trio near the GPO, at 21, 22, and 23 Oliver Plunkett St, with a combined rental income of €110,000, buying them for about €1.25m by way of a company acquisition, showing a 9% or so return.
Also bought by the same investor on Oliver Plunkett St was No 57, a high-profile building at the junction with now-thriving and pedestrianised Princes St, with Quinlans Seafood restaurant and wrapping around its rear, from Princes St to 55 Oliver Plunkett Street (previously a bookmakers).
No 57 had previously been occupied for decades by O’Connors Shoes, but trading ceased in 2012 when it was put up for sale with a €350,000 AMV, while the adjoining 400 sq ft No 56 was up for lease. At the time of sale, a feature was noted of its Vitrolite green Pilkington glass cladding, put in in 1963, one of the city’s last examples of the style.
DETAILS: Frank V Murphy & Co
