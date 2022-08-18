Cream of Cork's South Mall is on a Swiss roll as investor gets c €2m slice of the action 

HAVING just bought an office building on South Mall, Cork City, for close to €2m for an active Swiss-based private investor client, estate agent Dennis Guerin now has a smaller, bite-sized office investment offer on the same street up for sale, for €375,000.

New to market is 43 South Mall (pic, above), facing the Monument, opposite a green sit-out space and the River Lee’s south channel near Electric bar and restaurant and the Grand Parade.

A slender, four-storey building dating to the late 1700s, it is currently occupied with a rental income of €25,000, with a law firm on the ground and first floor and other tenants overhead. It’s held on a long lease of 800 years from 1780, and has a pretty decent 558 years left to run.

It’s a mid-terrace property, with 460 sq ft on the ground floor, and will suit investors or owner occupiers, says Mr Guerin whose own Frank V Murphy & Co offices are adjacent. He’s selling via private treaty.

Mezzanine finance: top floor 43 South Mall

Number 43 comes on the back of an off-market deal on Carbery House, or 67-69 South Mall, an early 1980s office building at the corner of the Mall and Cook St, facing AIB’s regional HQ at 66 South Mall and next door to the VHI at No 70, with Il Padrino restaurant to the back.

Carbery House, South Mall, dates to the 1980s.

Understood to have been quietly on the market with Isobel O’Regan of Savills Cork for owners Irish Life, and a number of months in legals now concluded, it

has been acquired by a Swiss investor to add to his expanding Cork commercial property portfolio. Acting on his behalf was estate agent Mr Guerin, who has sourced a number of Cork investments for the unidentified buyer since 2019.

“He has great confidence in Cork

and sees a future here as well as

value,” says Mr Guerin, adding that

the investor has not bought in other

Irish locations.

Numbers 67-69 South Mall extend to 15,000 sq ft over six floors and have tenants on the ground and one upper floor. The new owner is considering a number of options and other possible uses for the building, it is understood.

The purchase, for an undisclosed multimillion-euro sum, brings the low-key investor’s Cork spend well into the €5m-€10m bracket, and comes after he bought other properties on Oliver Plunkett St and on St Patrick St.

21-23 Oliver Plunkett Street investment earned €110,000 pa when purchased several years ago

Previously reported were a trio near the GPO, at 21, 22, and 23 Oliver Plunkett St, with a combined rental income of €110,000, buying them for about €1.25m by way of a company acquisition, showing a 9% or so return.

Those investments at the base of Plunkett Chambers by Pembroke House included 23 Oliver Plunkett St, occupied since 2013 by Jacques Restaurant and which extended into this slot from its long-established restaurant on Phoenix St to the back. Number 22 is let to Fran & Jane boutique and number 21 is let to Cunneens Lock & Safe.

Under wraps: 57 Oliver Plunkett Street Cork has been bought by a investor and will be up for let for €32,000/€35,000 when refurbished

Also bought by the same investor on Oliver Plunkett St was No 57, a high-profile building at the junction with now-thriving and pedestrianised Princes St, with Quinlans Seafood restaurant and wrapping around its rear, from Princes St to 55 Oliver Plunkett Street (previously a bookmakers).

No 57 had previously been occupied for decades by O’Connors Shoes, but trading ceased in 2012 when it was put up for sale with a €350,000 AMV, while the adjoining 400 sq ft No 56 was up for lease. At the time of sale, a feature was noted of its Vitrolite green Pilkington glass cladding, put in in 1963, one of the city’s last examples of the style.

Vitrolite facade on 57 Oliver Plunkett Street

No 57 was eventually bought via a Bidx1 auction for €250,000, and is currently undergoing a major refurbishment, including a new roof and interiors, and will be available to lease via agents Frank V Murphy when ready, at a likely rent in the region of €32,000-€35,000 pa.

“It’s getting a total refurbishment. It has got incredible profile and footfall on this vibrant section of Oliver Plunkett St,” says Mr Guerin, adding that his Swiss client is still keenly looking for other investment properties across Cork City.

DETAILS: Frank V Murphy & Co

021 4275079.