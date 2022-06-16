Zara to open at former Debenhams unit in Dublin 

Fashion giant Zara is expanding its footprint at the Blanchardstown Centre following the completion of a deal for a new outlet on the second floor of the Dublin shopping centre.
The Spanish fashion chain is set to take over the unit, which was previously a Debenhams store. The new outlet will hold Zara’s range of women's and men's clothing as well as the childrenswear range and the accessories collection.
The completion of the letting will mean that the fashion retailer increases its space in the Dublin shopping centre from the 16,000sq ft it currently has to approximately 52,000sq ft.
British retailer Debenhams left Blanchardstown shopping centre when the chain closed its Irish branches just before Easter 2020. The company said it was "desperately sorry" to have to liquidate its business in this country.
More than 1,000 jobs were lost nationally and workers started a picket at stores nationwide in a bid to receive a proper compensation package from the British firm.
They were seeking a four-week pay per year's service redundancy settlement rather than the basic statutory payment.
Mandate trade union had negotiated a redundancy package for Debenhams staff four years ago which included four weeks pay per year of service. This agreement was not honoured by the company.
The workers ended their picket in May 2021 after 407 days following a vote to accept a €3 million training fund.