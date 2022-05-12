Three green energy companies move headquarters to Penrose Dock

More than 100 people are currently employed by Green Rebel, EIH2, and ActionZero, which are owned by Cork entrepreneur Pearse Flynn
Three green energy companies move headquarters to Penrose Dock

Tom Lynch, CEO EIH2, Kieran Ivers, CEO Green Rebel, Catherine Sheridan, Chief Operating Officer EIH2, Pearse Flynn, Adam Deering, Director EIH2, and Denis Collins, CEO ActionZero pictured at the opening of the new offices at Penrose Dock in Cork city. Picture: Brian Lougheed.

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 11:36
Martha Brennan

THREE Pearse Flynn companies have moved into a new headquarters at Penrose Dock in Cork.

More than 100 people are currently employed by Green Rebel, EIH2 and ActionZero.

Mr Flynn, a Co Cork native, has invested more than €10 million in the green energy companies and plans to grow the workforce to 150 by the end of this year.

Green Rebel, which provides site investigation and data services to the offshore wind sector, recently announced a partnership with Energia to carry out surveys on its proposed wind farm off the coast of Co Waterford.

Meanwhile, EIH2 is Ireland’s first green hydrogen production company and ActionZero provides a decarbonisation solution for companies moving from fossil fuels to renewable electricity.

The companies moved into the new headquarters this week.

“Moving into Penrose Dock was an easy decision for us,” Mr Flynn.

“By positioning ourselves at the heart of Cork’s new business district, we believe that we now have the scope needed to meet the growing demand for the services of each of our green energy companies.

“We are looking to significantly invest in Ireland’s green economy, and we believe that Cork has a key strategic role to play in that growing sector.”

Read More

Estate Agents sought to sell former Debenhams store on Cork's Patrick's St

More in this section

The third floor of Cork's City Quarter for €5m will test office investment sentiment The third floor of Cork's City Quarter for €5m will test office investment sentiment
First tenant for Navigation Square 2 is serviced office outfit Iconic First tenant for Navigation Square 2 is serviced office outfit Iconic
Park your cash in Cork's car parking crush - each space worth €29k Park your cash in Cork's car parking crush - each space worth €29k
#greenenergyPlace: Cork CityPlace: Penrose Dock
Three green energy companies move headquarters to Penrose Dock

Estate Agents sought to sell former Debenhams store on Cork's Patrick's St

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices