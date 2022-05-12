Three green energy companies move headquarters to Penrose Dock

THREE Pearse Flynn companies have moved into a new headquarters at Penrose Dock in Cork.

More than 100 people are currently employed by Green Rebel, EIH2 and ActionZero.

Mr Flynn, a Co Cork native, has invested more than €10 million in the green energy companies and plans to grow the workforce to 150 by the end of this year.

Green Rebel, which provides site investigation and data services to the offshore wind sector, recently announced a partnership with Energia to carry out surveys on its proposed wind farm off the coast of Co Waterford.

Meanwhile, EIH2 is Ireland’s first green hydrogen production company and ActionZero provides a decarbonisation solution for companies moving from fossil fuels to renewable electricity.

The companies moved into the new headquarters this week.

“Moving into Penrose Dock was an easy decision for us,” Mr Flynn.

“By positioning ourselves at the heart of Cork’s new business district, we believe that we now have the scope needed to meet the growing demand for the services of each of our green energy companies.

“We are looking to significantly invest in Ireland’s green economy, and we believe that Cork has a key strategic role to play in that growing sector.”