Tip-top Timoleague Townhouse ready for new era — many options on menu

Times they are a-changing at West Cork's former Dillon's: it's got all-residential potential,  or living above the shop scope
Tip-top Timoleague Townhouse ready for new era — many options on menu

A banker: The Townhouse Timoleague (ex-Dillon's) is priced at €495,000 by agent Ray O'Neill

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 19:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

A FRESHLY renovated West Cork commercial and residential property in a coastal village, built 100 years ago as a bank and which has traded for several decades as a restaurant, has come up for sale, looking tasty enough to grace the pages of interiors magazines.

Interior style
Interior style

Set on Mill Street, Timoleague along the Wild Atlantic Way, The Townhouse (previously Dillon’s) is next door to the very successful Monk’s Lane bar and restaurant, and has the local post office on the other side. It’s now a case study in how to repurpose former commercial properties and give new life/living above the shop options to them.

Tall Townhouse Timoleague
Tall Townhouse Timoleague

Listed with Clonakilty-based estate agent Ray O’Neil of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is the 1920-built three-storey,  mid-terraced property with 2,800 sq ft over three-levels, including three-bedrooms, while at the 1,200 sq ft ground level is a 30-seat café/restaurant (and one-time bar) with commercial-grade kitchen, services facilities and enclosed courtyard with rear access.

Vitally, it’s got independent access from Mill Street to the two upper floors, and so can serve as a stand-alone residential option.

Or, suggests Mr O’Neill, if new owners don’t want to run or to separately let the ground floor café/restaurant, it could easily be integrated as further, quirky living space and used as one large home, or as rental/Airbnb option full of original character and serving counters, right in the centre of the village between Kinsale and Clonakilty.

Living over the shop ... in style
Living over the shop ... in style

Originally made into a restaurant over 25 years ago by Dublin-born, but West Cork/Kinsale-based lawyer Andrew Dillon, it’s since had several ownerships and/or operators.

It traded as Dillon’s up until summer of last year, when it was a highly regarded 24-seat eaterie run by head chef Richard Milne and his partner Valerie Ventura.

It was listed in the 2020 McKenna’s Guide as one of Ireland’s 100 best restaurants. Closing down last year, Mr Milne said Covid-19 had made their business unsustainable: he now runs a food truck Wild Hogs at Cork’s Marina Market pending other mooted  ventures.

A bedroom with fireplace
A bedroom with fireplace

The Price Register shows the property called Dillon’s on Mill Street selling in the summer of 2021 for €270,000 (for the residential portion only), before its subsequent overhaul and upgrades by its new owners.

Cafe/restaurant section: it may all be made over to ground floor living if bought as a stylish townhouse
Cafe/restaurant section: it may all be made over to ground floor living if bought as a stylish townhouse

The café area includes a part timber and part-encaustic tiled floor with traditional timber shop counter and display shelving; a tiled side hall leads to the stairs to a first-floor drawing room, a domestic kitchen, study/home office, dining and living area and three bedrooms, with two bathrooms. The C1 rated building has central heating, solar panels, and original fireplaces highlighted as visual features amid a high standard of décor and finish.

Details: Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill 023-8833995

More in this section

Once in a century Skibbereen Main Street building sale Once in a century Skibbereen Main Street building sale
Marathon sprints off with €9.575m from sale of Eyre Square but took a 25% hit on price hopes Marathon sprints off with €9.575m from sale of Eyre Square but took a 25% hit on price hopes
Land this cafe or gallery catch in the heart of West Cork's Union Hall Land this cafe or gallery catch in the heart of West Cork's Union Hall
<p>New student accommodation on the site of the former Crow's Nest bar, Victoria Cross, Cork.</p>

Jenga-style Crow's Nest towers stacked in favour of student accommodation 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices