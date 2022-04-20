Tip-top Timoleague Townhouse ready for new era — many options on menu

A FRESHLY renovated West Cork commercial and residential property in a coastal village, built 100 years ago as a bank and which has traded for several decades as a restaurant, has come up for sale, looking tasty enough to grace the pages of interiors magazines.

Set on Mill Street, Timoleague along the Wild Atlantic Way, The Townhouse (previously Dillon’s) is next door to the very successful Monk’s Lane bar and restaurant, and has the local post office on the other side. It’s now a case study in how to repurpose former commercial properties and give new life/living above the shop options to them.

Tall Townhouse Timoleague

Listed with Clonakilty-based estate agent Ray O’Neil of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is the 1920-built three-storey, mid-terraced property with 2,800 sq ft over three-levels, including three-bedrooms, while at the 1,200 sq ft ground level is a 30-seat café/restaurant (and one-time bar) with commercial-grade kitchen, services facilities and enclosed courtyard with rear access.

Vitally, it’s got independent access from Mill Street to the two upper floors, and so can serve as a stand-alone residential option.

Or, suggests Mr O’Neill, if new owners don’t want to run or to separately let the ground floor café/restaurant, it could easily be integrated as further, quirky living space and used as one large home, or as rental/Airbnb option full of original character and serving counters, right in the centre of the village between Kinsale and Clonakilty.

Living over the shop ... in style

Originally made into a restaurant over 25 years ago by Dublin-born, but West Cork/Kinsale-based lawyer Andrew Dillon, it’s since had several ownerships and/or operators.

It traded as Dillon’s up until summer of last year, when it was a highly regarded 24-seat eaterie run by head chef Richard Milne and his partner Valerie Ventura.

It was listed in the 2020 McKenna’s Guide as one of Ireland’s 100 best restaurants. Closing down last year, Mr Milne said Covid-19 had made their business unsustainable: he now runs a food truck Wild Hogs at Cork’s Marina Market pending other mooted ventures.

A bedroom with fireplace

The Price Register shows the property called Dillon’s on Mill Street selling in the summer of 2021 for €270,000 (for the residential portion only), before its subsequent overhaul and upgrades by its new owners.

Cafe/restaurant section: it may all be made over to ground floor living if bought as a stylish townhouse

The café area includes a part timber and part-encaustic tiled floor with traditional timber shop counter and display shelving; a tiled side hall leads to the stairs to a first-floor drawing room, a domestic kitchen, study/home office, dining and living area and three bedrooms, with two bathrooms. The C1 rated building has central heating, solar panels, and original fireplaces highlighted as visual features amid a high standard of décor and finish.

Details: Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill 023-8833995