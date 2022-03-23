Derelict Paintwell site finally ‘primed’ for redevelopment in Cork City Council-driven €275k sale

It’s one of almost 100 derelict properties on the local authority’s register, and its offer for sale after a 10-year hiatus lying idle will be widely welcomed — and seen as an outlier for other key sites to be made available for new uses.
The Cornmarket St property now up for new uses is being offered by auctioneers Casey & Kingston, for the Estates Office of Cork City Council, with a €275,000 AMV. It is being disposed of via ‘Best and Final Bids’ process in a month’s time, on April 21.
Notably, the building (which is not a protected structure) has a heritage plaque on its front wall recalling how the leader of the Spanish forces at the Battle of Kinsale, Don Juan De Aquila, laid low on Portney’s Lane for months after the 1601 battle. The lane had enjoyed what was euphemistically titled “a colourful and bawdy reputation,” of the bordello and red light variety, in earlier centuries while, in contrast to another plaque on the former Paintwell building in the early 2000s, noted the fact a weekly rosary was held at the same spot.
Adjacent properties such as the Bodega and Loft Furniture store are in 19th century limestone buildings, once covered markets, part of a centuries’ long lineage of sales of goods in all its forms on the street, which also hosts weekend food and farmers’ market.
