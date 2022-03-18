Engineers’ vision for Cork over the next 80 years

Engineer Imagines Cork City 2101 winners Giorgio Giunta, Lisa Smyth and Maegan Buckley ARUP at the Engineers Ireland Cork – Design Competition and Exhibition- Engineer Imagines Cork City 2101 in St Peters, Cork. Pic Darragh Kane

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 13:00
Tommy Barker

It’s said that ‘blue and green should ne’er be seen’ together in company. But while the expression might have a resonance in terms of clothing ensembles, they have been paired in a vision of Cork City in all of its finery in the decades to come.

Multi-modal transport hub for future transport needs, including  wateways usage, and vertial Take off and Landing (VTOL) facilities
Blue and green corridors for amenity and connectivity spreading like web threads across Cork’s topography, valleys, and waterways formed the visual motifs of the award-wining entry by Arup Engineers in a special competition to mark the 80th anniversary of Engineers Ireland Cork Region.

Engineers were tasked with showcasing how their profession will help develop solutions to the challenges that will face Cork City, county, and society, over the next 80 years and beyond.

Winners of the design competition, and a €5,000 cheque, were a team from Arup who focused on transport, in a hub around Kent station that included links to the river. Runners-up were Mott McDonald Engineering and Sweco Ireland was third.

Student Category winner was UCC’s Liam Enda Murphy, with a submisison based on a hydrogen-powered ferry.

