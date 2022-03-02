Killarney Outlet Centre is sold in deal worth more than €7m 

A sale worth as much as €7-€8 million has been done on Killarney’s Outlet Centre - just as anchor tenant sports apparel giant Nike is set to vacate at the end of this week, after over 20 years trading there.

The Outlet Centre complex, developed in 1998 by Green Property, has been on the open market for a number of years via agents CBRE.

It had been offered on behalf of the original developers, with a total income of c €900,000 pa quoted, with Nike the single largest tenant, paying a contracted rent of €109,00 pa on a lease from 2014.

However, Nike last week confirmed its decision to close in Killarney, from March 5, affecting 20 employees, with a move to online and other outlet sales mooted.

The outlet centre's new owners have not been publicly divulged. File Picture: Don MacMonagle

Nike had occupied just over 7,000 sq m in Killarney, according to a dated sales prospectus by CBRE, which listed it as the largest tenant, and where the ‘Top Five’ tenants contributed over €400,000 pa in rental income.

The centre has 39 retail units, including food outlets, but a large number of first-floor units never found occupants in the 23 years of operation to date, and when launched for sale in the late 2010s it was billed as having asset management opportunities to increase the rent roll.

The 1998-developed scheme is in the town centre, by the rail station, and has coach parking plus 230 car spaces

Globally, Nike employs 76,000, with annual revenues put at $37bn in 2020, and it also has a dedicated Irish Outlet Centre presence in Kildare Village, a complex which continues to expand.

The Killarney Outlet Centre is on five town acres in the midst of one of Ireland’s busiest tourism locations: its new owners have not been publicly divulged, and CBRE declined to comment on informed market speculation that a deal has fully closed out on the 90,000 sq ft purpose-built scheme next to Killarney railway station.

Other sources say the buyer is an investment company, from outside the area, and which may seek to ‘repurpose’ part of the development given Killarney’s unassailable tourism attractions.

Other tenants at the centre according to the official website include DV8, Leading Labels, Pavers, Paco, Flyng Tiger, Trespass, The Works, EuroGiant, Holland & Barrett, a number of food outlets as well as Army Surplus Warehouse, and Kerry GAA.

