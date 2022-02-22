Nike to close its store at the Killarney Outlet Centre

Nike, the flagship factory outlet store of the Killarney Outlet Centre is to close in two weeks, with business moving online.

Reports of uncertainty have been circulating since Christmas and a review into operations was taking place, it was known.

However, the decision to close the store which has been a major attraction in the centre with almost a quarter of a century, and with the loss of over twenty jobs, has come as a shock.

Nike media representatives have not responded to media queries but a sign has now been placed on the large unit, saying it is to close on March 5th next.

Nike has another factory outlet store in Kildare Village.

Hotel owner and independent Killarney councillor Niall O’Callaghan, who managed the GAA store opposite Nike in the Outlet Centre for five years said Nike had been doing well and was a major draw for the whole centre.

“The staff were outstanding. I am devastated for them,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan believes the move to online shopping, accelerated by the pandemic, had influenced the decision by Nike to close Killarney.

Re-fitting the store in the light of the far bigger margins from online would have been cost-prohibitive, he believes.

If town centres were to survive there would have to start “thinking outside the box”, Mr O’Callaghan said.

Incentives such as a reduction in rates would have to be considered, he said.

Outlet Centre manager Paul Sherry described the Nike tenants as "exceptional". He is seeking a replacement tenant for the retail unit.

Meanwhile, the Outlet Centre, comprising 8,407 sq metres of retail accommodation and under 40 units remains on the market by owners Green Properties.

The retail building on a 2.08-hectare site is alongside Killarney bus and train stations. Tenants include Nike, Costa Coffee, DV8, The Works, Tiger and Pavers.