Sheds and beds are Ireland's best investment  bets, say BNP

IRELAND's most active international property investors are putting billions into 'Sheds and Beds,' seeing apartments and logistics as safe 'defensive posture' bets, according to analyst John McCartney.

Last year was the second most active on record for overseas property investment here, with €5.5 billion spent: and, already, there's a further €1.5bn in assets on the market in early 2022.

"It's set to be another busy year with €1.5bn of product on the market, and a strong pipeline of office and apartment development providing buy opportunities," says Mr. McCartney, Director of Research at BNP Paribas Real Estate. He notes that one of the bigger recent changes has been the identity of the major buyers, with a second wave of European (especially German) capital following the early US swoops post-crash.

While US investors were the biggest buyers of Irish investment property in 2021, they also have shifted as part of an investment cycle to become the biggest net sellers of Irish assets over the past five years. In 2022, US investors spent €1.34bn on office blocks, logistics facilities and apartments to rent: In the same year, they divested €720m of Irish property. Over a five-year period, they have now divested €239m more than they have purchased, becoming net sellers.

In net terms again, Germany has become the biggest buyer of Irish investment property, deploying nearly €4bn of capital since 2017, according to BNP.

“Risk-embracing US private equity funds were first on the scene after Ireland’s economic crisis, and were able to pick-up distressed assets, including office blocks, apartments, and retail properties, at heavily discounted prices,” Mr. McCartney outlines, adding that "these buyers target high returns and typically seek to exit their investments after five to seven years to recycle capital elsewhere.

German institutions now comprise the 'second wave "as the Irish economy stabilized, recovered, and then begun to outperform, a different breed of institutional investors was attracted to Ireland. These buyers, including pension funds and REITS, have lower costs of capital, are able to pay higher prices for stable rental income, and are here for the long-haul.”

The Irish market "is now seeing significant inflows from French, Dutch and Swiss investors," add BNP.