A 3.5m ‘Euro’ Little Island option investment will return €286,000 a year in rent

THE light coming at the end of a long tunnel, the €215m+ upgrade to Cork's Dunkettle Interchange by the Jack Lynch Tunnel, will ease access issues to the Little Island business, retail and industrial heartland, home to many thousands of jobs and where an investment property has just come for sale.

Guided at €3.5 million, and promising a 7.45% return on investment, is what's described as an office and high-quality warehouse property at Cork's Little Island, speculatively built in the mid-2000s and fully tenanted.

It comes on the back of another similar sized investment sale at East Gate, Little Island where a 20,000 sq ft office building let to MACOM sold for €3.6 million, a return of 7.4%.

1101-1103 Euro Business Park was initially occupied by QEF Global

Set in the Euro Business Park, the just-offered property investment has an annual income of €286,000 a year, being sold by agents Lisney for a private investor who acquired it a number of years ago.

Originally completed in 2007/2008, to a very high specification by a Cork-based company QEF Global Ltd which supplies electrical equipment to the electronics, assembly, pharmaceutical and engineering industries, it subsequently changed hands to its current owner who now has it fully tenanted, with several recently negotiated leases.

It comprises at 6,500 sq ft three storey office building, along with a separate office/warehouse building of 18,000 sq ft, mostly used as offices (71%) on a site of 1.26 acres, with 89 parking spaces.

Now, it's being marketed by Edward Hanafin and Johnny McKenna of Lisney Cork, with a €3.5 price guide quoted, who say it's in a well-established commercial location and is a quality office and warehouse investment opportunity, with current income and scope to increase the return over time.

The property, nos 1101 and 1103 Euro Business Park, is 100% occupied, and has six tenants in situ, three in each building, with the occupiers unaffected by the investment sale.

Lease terms range from five to ten years, and four of the leases are new, agreed only in 2021.

Tenants are Eolas International, Chubb, Interactive Interiors, Traco Power Solutions, H&MV Engineering, and CompuCal Calibration Solutions: it is being offered in one single lot, and current income is €286,527 pa.

The property is in the Euro Business Park, Little Island, 9kms east of Cork city and just off the N25.

It's 3kms east of the Dunkettle Interchange/Jack Lynch Tunnel where a vitally needed and complex €215million upgrade is progressing well, on target notes Lisney director Mr Hanafin for completion in early 2024.

Main office areas in the buildings have lift access, raised access floors, air con, floor to ceiling glazing etc, while warehouse areas have good eaves heights, with loading access via sectional loading doors.

At the €3.5 million guide, investors would get a net initial yield of 7.45% after allowing for standard acquisition costs.

“The guide sale price equates to just over €140 psf which is well below construction cost for an office property of this quality,” says Johnny McKenna, who describes the location as “prime with convenient access to the N25, M8 and South Ring Road network, within walking distance of Little Island train station."

Lisney say the investment “is likely to appeal to a wide range of investors given the high quality of the buildings, the location and the solid rental income, with future growth potential.”

DETAILS: Lisney 021-4275079