Over 50 objections lodged against Cobblestone hotel plan

Over 50 objections have been lodged against plans to build a nine-storey hotel over and adjacent to the Cobblestone pub in Dublin’s Smithfield area.

Last month, Marron Estates lodged plans for a 114-bedroom hotel at King St at Smithfield, Dublin 7.

However, the scheme has provoked an angry reaction with already over 50 objections lodged against the scheme, and parties have until November 4 to lodge objections with the City Council.

Documents lodged with the planning application state that the Cobblestone pub, which is a protected structure, is to be retained as part of the scheme.

Heritage assessment

A heritage assessment lodged with the planning application points out that the hotel that will be developed over the Cobblestone pub “will be set back from the building line in order to retain the existing character of the buildings at street level”.

The report states that the existing buildings on-site “are generally in poor condition and their survival is not guaranteed without some development of the site”.

Irish musicians beside a coffin at the Merchants Arch while protesting over to save one of the best-known traditional Irish music pubs, the Cobblestone. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A separate planning report by McCutcheon Halley states that the scheme has been designed to respond sensitively to the existing protected structures and will incorporate and adapt these buildings for new use, therefore creating new modern elements which respect the site’s heritage.

'Vibrant landmark building' proposed

McCutcheon Halley states that the scheme “will create a vibrant and attractive landmark building”.

The consultants state that the development of the hotel along with the addition of a new restaurant and retention of the Cobblestone pub “will contribute to the growth of Dublin as a global city of scale”.

One person to lodge an objection, Ros Caffrey from Cabra, has told the council that the plans “would have a detrimental impact on the Smithfield cultural quarter and make the existing cultural facilities provided by the Cobblestone unviable with the demolition of the existing music venue at the rear of the bar”.

In another submission, Laura McAuliffe from Co Carlow has stated that “I cannot think of a better metaphor for a mismanaged development plan for the city and its people than a hotel parasitically implanting itself atop one of the most revered and respected cultural venues in the country”.

'Catastrophic loss for Irish music'

A former local resident in the area, Dr Lily Ní Dhomhnaill of Tralee, Co Kerry has told the council that the loss of the Cobblestone “would be catastrophic for Irish music".

Dr Ní Dhomhnaill argues that Dublin already has enough hotels. She stated: “The people of Dublin do not need these and will not benefit from them.” Currently living in Melbourne, Ciaran O’Grady has told the council that “if you approve the redevelopment, you are essentially removing the very reason that tourists want to visit Dublin — an authentic Dublin experience”.

He stated: “The vibrant cultural scene that the Cobblestone enables for locals — with no Arts Council funding — will vanish”.

A decision is due on the application next month.