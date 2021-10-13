Peter Stringer goes from Ultimate Hell success to 'perfect fit' slot at Cork's Elysian tower

As the TV show Ultimate Hell Week the Professionals finished in a last gasp last night, its leading contestant the former rugby star, RTÉ pundit and all-round fitness fanatic Peter Stringer adds another few strings to his bow: next week he launches BodyPlan with Peter Stringer, and also is investing in a high-intensity gym business F45 in the heart of Cork city, taking on a franchise with co-owners, top Munster golfer and trainer Peter O’Keeffe, with Paul Buckley.
Their gym business, part of the Australian franchise F45, founded in Sydney, which is now in 63 counties, with 1,500 studios and 2,800 franchises, will employ up to a dozen people in a new 3,150 sq ft unit in the Elysian, with a soft opening in December, and kicking into gear with a range of membership options in January 2022.
Whether or not Peter Stringer decides to job interview ex-personnel from the elite Army Rangers Wing for F45, for a bit of payback for the ordeals he and other were made endure in Ultimate Hell remains to be seen….
“Fitness has always played a huge part in my life, not only from a physical point of view but also mentally it has allowed me to remain in such a positive place,” says the much-admired sports star and granite-hewn scrum half, who retired from professional rugby in 2018. He’ll turn 44 the month the F45 business knuckles down at the Elysian.