Ursuline Sisters' second multi-million euro land sale in Cork’s Blackrock

Coming to market this week, with a €4m-plus guide price, is a plot of 3.26 acres in the transformed suburban Cork harbour village, where hundreds of new homes and apartments have now been built on former convent owned lands, and where the Ursuline Sisters have had a presence for 250 years.
The sale offer comprises a walled-in site, accessed off Convent Avenue, of over three acres, which currently contains an 8,700 sq ft two-storey modern building, with 16 bedrooms (15 of them en suite) and facilities.
Following the construction of a new girls’ secondary school, the old school, convent, and chapel, on 32 acres, was put up for sale by the Ursulines in 2001, selling for a reported €13m in 2002, bought by Lyonshall.
The developers subsequently got planning for over 500 houses and apartments, to a design by architects O’Mahony Pike (OMP Architects), and then sold on for over €30m, the bulk to Pierce Contracting for the high-density new builds, and the convent to Firestone Developments.
They add that apartments at the converted 18th century Blackrock House achieved sales values between €300,000 and €700,000, while four-bed semi-detached houses in Eden’s Blackrock Crescent were fetching about €440,000 in 2019.
