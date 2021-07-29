Georgian building in need of refurbishment comes to market in Cork City

A Georgian Cork city-centre building, associated for decades with the 50-year-old housing charity Share, is for sale with a €450,000 price guide.

Vacant now for a number of years is 19 Dyke Parade, a profile building of stature but needing refurbishment at the junction of Mardyke Walk, Dyke Parade and Mardyke St.

It’s opposite Presentation Brothers secondary school, near a number of UCC buildings, the Tyndall Institute, and the Mercy Hospital, while 88 apartments are under construction 100m away on Lancaster Quay via O’Callaghan Properties, for housing body Cluid, with 72 of those units due to be delivered as Cork’s first cost rental development, as reported here last Saturday.

With its own 200-year history, 19 Dyke Parade was one of the early buildings used in the latter end of the 20th-century schools-based charity SHARE, which bought it in 1986.

It was used as a Christmas HQ for its annual collections, and also to store the collection cribs, etc, during the rest of the year. The building’s previous use was residential, and Share currently provides 140 housing units, in seven city locations.

No 19 Dyke Parade is now being sold via agent Rob Coughlan of Cohalan Downing, who says there is over 5,600sq ft within, with internal courtyards and south-aspected rear.

It is a protected structure, reckoned to date to 1810, and needs modernisation and refurbishment.

The adjoining No 18 was home for a number of years to a Michelin-starred restaurant, Cliffords, and sold some years ago. In immaculate order, No 18 is occupied by a forensic accountancy firm, James Hyland & Co.

Mr Coughlan says there is interest already in No 19 as owner-occupier professional offices, as well as from those who’d upgrade it for residential purposes as a multi-let/mixed use investment.

It has 5,600sq ft laid out over ground floor, two upper floors, plus attic, with some feature period detailing, and high ceilings.