Ringaskiddy €16m port building set to attract logistics and agri firms as Port expands and M28 due onstream

A PRICE in excess of €16 million is attached by vendors Port of Cork to a very large building of 170,000 sq ft they took over next to their expanding port facility at Ringaskiddy, originally occupied by hygiene products company Buckeye.

Just 500 metres from Port of Cork's new container facility, and adjacent to the expected M28 connection at Barnahely, Ringaskiddy due to arrive by 2027, the extensive building (with internal 12m eaves heights) is as strategically located as any future-minded logistics operator or importer/exporter might wish for.

On 6.68 ha/16.5 acre site, next to Janssen Sciences and Novartis, the key, strategic property is for sale with estate agent Sean Healy of Cushman & Wakefield who emphasises the proximity to the port's already extended quays and container facility and the anticipated M28.

The building was first developed by Canadian hygienic products firm Merfin Europe Ltd, on a 16-acre site they had acquired in 1995 from the then Cork Harbour Commissioners, now Port of Cork Company.

Initially built as a 140,000 sq ft manufacturing facility, and later extended, the very active business (later assigned to Buckeye Technologies ) generated approximately 2,000 container movements per annum through Tivoli and Ringaskiddy in the Port of Cork involving both import of raw materials and export of finished products.

Oversupply in the filters and hygiene products market in the early 2000s led Buckeye to leave Cork with the Port of Cork Company then acquiring the facility from them.

Most recently used for logistics, storage and distribution including of bagged milk powder, and with a market-friendly 12m eaves and nine dock levellers on a very extensive site, it's now a cream of the crop logistics option, in a prime industrial hub and it's offered with vacant possession.

Likely to be of interest to major operators in the logistics/distribution sectors as well as in the industrial/agri-business sectors, the building was delivered in phases from the mid 1990’s to the early 2000’s as a manufacturing plant by Merfin/Buckeye Technologies.

Apart from the Port's own expanding Ringaskiddy hub, other neighbours and occupiers include Doyle Shipping, Brittany Ferries, the sprawling and reinvigorated Ringport Business Park, and the likes of Pfizer, BioMarin and Janssen.

