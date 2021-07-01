Ringaskiddy €16m port building set to attract logistics and agri firms as Port expands and M28 due onstream

All eyes on former Buckeye Technologies Cork harbour facility being sold  by Port of Cork
Ringaskiddy €16m port building set to attract logistics and agri firms as Port expands and M28 due onstream

Port of Cork are selling the 170,000 sq ft  Ringaskiddy building on 16.5 acres, originally occupied by Merfin/Buckeye, via Sean Healy of Cushman & Wakefield who seeks offers over €16 million

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 00:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

A PRICE in excess of €16 million is attached by vendors Port of Cork to a very  large building of 170,000 sq ft they took over next to their expanding port facility at Ringaskiddy, originally occupied by hygiene products company Buckeye.

Just 500 metres from Port of Cork's new container facility, and adjacent to the expected M28 connection at Barnahely, Ringaskiddy due to arrive by 2027, the extensive building (with internal 12m eaves heights) is as strategically located as any future-minded logistics operator or importer/exporter might wish for.

On 6.68 ha/16.5 acre site, next to Janssen Sciences and Novartis, the key, strategic property is for sale with estate agent Sean Healy of Cushman & Wakefield who emphasises the  proximity to the port's already extended quays and container facility and the anticipated M28.

The building was  first developed by Canadian hygienic products firm Merfin Europe Ltd, on a 16-acre site they had acquired in  1995 from the then Cork Harbour Commissioners, now Port of Cork Company.

Initially built as a 140,000 sq ft manufacturing facility, and later extended, the very active business (later assigned to Buckeye Technologies ) generated approximately 2,000 container movements per annum through Tivoli and Ringaskiddy in the Port of Cork involving both import of raw materials and export of finished products.

Oversupply in the filters and hygiene products market in the early 2000s led Buckeye to leave Cork with the  Port of Cork Company then acquiring the facility from them.

Most recently used for logistics, storage and distribution including of  bagged milk powder, and with a market-friendly 12m eaves and nine dock levellers on a very extensive site,  it's now a cream of the crop logistics option, in a prime industrial hub and it's offered with vacant possession.

Likely to be of interest to major operators in the logistics/distribution sectors as well as in the industrial/agri-business sectors, the building was delivered  in phases from the mid 1990’s to the early 2000’s as a manufacturing plant by Merfin/Buckeye Technologies.

Apart from the Port's own expanding Ringaskiddy hub, other neighbours and occupiers include Doyle Shipping, Brittany Ferries, the sprawling and reinvigorated Ringport Business Park, and the likes of Pfizer, BioMarin and  Janssen.

Details: Cushman & Wakefield 021-4275454

More in this section

Tenant for former Quills store provides boost for St Patrick's Street Tenant for former Quills store provides boost for St Patrick's Street
Lego-style: Modular build underway at Mercy University Hospital  Lego-style: Modular build underway at Mercy University Hospital 
'Alarming' surge of house  prices by up to 10% caused by pent-up demand 'Alarming' surge of house  prices by up to 10% caused by pent-up demand
Ringaskiddy €16m port building set to attract logistics and agri firms as Port expands and M28 due onstream

McCabe buys Cork's iconic 'Pav' with plans to reopen in time for the Jazz

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices