Pat Shortt's former East Cork pub is up for sale for €475,000

AN East Cork Pub which previously was owned by one of the country's most successful actors and comedians Pat Shortt has come up for sale.

Now known as The Hunted Hog, and previously as Pat Shortt's, it's a large, traditional bar and gastropub with a beer garden on the Cork-Waterford road and main street Castlemartyr.

It's close to the Castlemartyr Resort Hotel and wedding venue, as well as to the coast road to Garryvoe beach, and Ballycotton.

Renamed to recall a local legend of a 15th-century hunt for a 600lb boar that had terrorised locals, the Hunted Hog carries a €475,000 guide price with Clare Fox of Sherry FitzGerald.

She's selling for current owners The Emporium Company who own and operate other bars in Midleton, Glanmire, and Ballincollig and who are currently fitting out a Carrigaline premise, formerly Cogans. The South Mall-based company, which has employed 150, wants to concentrate on premises closer to the city, she says.

Known as a post-wedding and stop-off venue with high visibility (16,500 passing cars daily, pre-Covid-19) the village bar sale is, Ms Fox adds, "a great opportunity to acquire an existing business with excellent turnover figures, in a prime location with potential for future development."

Details: SFOD 021- 4621166.