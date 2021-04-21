Here's to your health? Primary Health Care Centre development's €10m tenant mix includes an off-licence

A STRIKING new €10m health center in a West Cork town has what seems to be a cradle-to-grave Irish solution to Irish needs - including drink.

The mix includes a HSE Primary Health Care Centre, a GPs' practice, a care for the elderly company, various specialist consulting rooms, a new enlarged library, framed views of two churches, plus quite unexpectedly, an off-licence.

Set for construction completion and occupation in coming weeks is this brick-faced three-storey, 40,000 sq ft building in the very heart of Bandon town. Bandon, once a walled town with brewing and distilling industries, now serves a catchment of 7,000.

River Bridewell and St Patrick's Quay seen from the new Primary Health Centre in Bandon

The populace's health-focused building is being developed by a local, private investor/businessman, built by MMD Construction, and was designed by Avanti Architects, Kinsale.

Built on the former site of a SuperValu and one-time garage AutoRyan, the sizeable building catches the eye due to its extensive use of brick, reckoned to have added €1m to the overall €10m cost.

Brick detailing

Likely to contain up to 150 jobs, the tenant line-up includes the HSE with a Primary Care Centre on the top floor; the Weir Family Clinic, a gathering of six local GPs and three practice nurses; Cork County Council's Library services; Egans Hearing' osteopath Barry White; Hidden Hearing: care for the elderly firm Home Instead, and O'Sullivans Pharmacy.

Waiting room/reception

Last, but perhaps not least, Matson's Off-Licence and wine sales, currently located nearby in Bandon's Market Place and which is due to relocate to the health centre building's ground floor shortly.

Hoped to be a catalyst for other Bandon town centre building upgrades, the very high-quality three-story building both creates and frames new views in the centre of the ancient town, including views down the Bridewell river and St Patrick's Quay, as well as views to both of Bandon's main, mid-19th century-built denominational churches, St Patrick's, and St Peter's.

View of St Peter's church. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

The €10m development has off-street parking, with the first 75 minutes free to users of the facilities, and a new ground floor cafe opens shortly alongside the car park's access point in the offices of DNG Galvin, who are letting agents for the development.

View of St Patrick's church

Majella Galvin and Michael Galvin say they have one available retail/professional services/consultancy unit of 850 sq ft left in the main building, offered at c €20,000 pa, plus clinics on a one-day a week basis for a mix of users.

Details: DNG Galvin 023- 8844958, or www.dnggalvin.ie