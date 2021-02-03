Site by 'Monopoly Board' Shrewsbury and Aylesbury addresses in  Cork suburbs for €825,000

A COMPACT development site fresh to market in Cork’s suburbs can make some unusual boasts: it’s got a current sitting Taoiseach, Michéal Martin, living just 100 metres away, while two neighbouring residential developments boast Dublin Monopoly board addresses, Shrewsbury and Aylesbury.

The last relevant sale in the Ballintemple/Ballinlough vicinity near Cork Constitution was that now developed one at Ayslebury, where Centurion Homes bought five acres from Eircom via Lisney for €4 million.

Some 75 houses and apartments finished sales at Cork’s Aylesbury last year, via Savills with prices topping out at c €700,000 for the half dozen very best detached ones.

However, this 0.6-acre site, currently occupied by an early 1900s detached family home called Clifford House and which is priced at €825,000 by agent Dennis Guerin of Frank V Murphy & Co, also adjoins a busy haulage compound for a long-established firm Murphy Transport along one side boundary.

Yet, the presence of Murphy Transport may very well add spice to the sales mix, given that far larger site’s considerable development potential as well, and that it’s known that Murphy Transport is keen to relocate from its current site at Maryfield, Ballinlough Road.

Clifford House Ballinlough Road may attract the eye of residential developers like Centurion.

Murphy Transport’s earlier plans to move to a site off the Skehard Road were rejected by city planners: they subsequently sold the site at a good profit after it was approved for a housing development instead, and while looking also east of the city for a new compound, the 1950s-founded firm currently had a depot at Little Island, and a depot presence in Dublin too.

So, as Clifford House comes to the open market with Frank v Murphy & Co, it once more raises the prospect to a truly ace suburban site of over two acres, if amalgamated with that of the family-owned Murphy Transport property.

Clifford House is on its own deep site of c 87 metres, and 28m wide, directly accessed off the Ballintemple end of the Ballinlough Road by Silverdale and other small residential estates in very well serviced suburbs, with a large 2000s-build private home on one side, Murphy Transport on the other, and Aylesbury behind to the north.

It may attract the eye of residential developers like Centurion or another neighbouring interest, and the larger scope, if associated with the Murphy Transport site in the future, may also give it an appeal for social/affordable homes, or a nursing home operator or trade-down homes/accommodation for the elderly, such as developed recently on the Skehard Road, given the densely populated southern suburb’s age demographic.

Meanwhile, it's understood that Centurion Homes who've developed in Kinsale and Cork city, are now not proceeding with seeking planning permission for a prime seven-acre site they were buying from the Whitaker family for €10m off Cork's South Douglas Road.