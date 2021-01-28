Decision expected on eight-storey apartment block at Bessboro

A decision is due in the coming days on plans to build an eight-storey apartment block on lands at Bessboro in Blackrock, in the south-east of Cork city.

MWB Two Ltd has submitted plans for the construction of an eight-storey apartment block, including some 67 apartments, on the lands.

It includes a mix of one and two-bed apartments, and will also provide for a new pedestrian and cycle access onto the Passage West Greenway.

At the time of writing, more than 20 submissions have already been made regarding the scheme, including observations on its potential impact on the lands associated with the former Bessboro Mother & Baby Home. These have included calls for intensive archaeological works on the site before any potential development could be pursued.

A decision is due on this development by February 2.

This development is separate to the Strategic Housing Development proposal from the same developer for other lands at Bessboro, which includes plans for three apartment buildings of five to seven storeys, totalling some 179 residential units.

That plan is currently with An Bord Pleanála and a decision is due on that plan at the end of March.

Finn's Corner decision

A decision is due shortly on plans to revamp a beloved and iconic Cork city shop.

Finn's Corner, located at 50/51 Washington Street and 80 Grand Parade, is the subject of a plan for hospitality and accommodation use by Patricks Unity Ltd.

It proposes the change of use of the ground and first floors from retail to café or restaurant, and the addition of a total of seven new apartments in the third, fourth and fifth floors, which are currently used for storage and offices.

A decision on that plan is due in the coming days.

Blarney Hotel appeal

The developer behind plans for a large mixed-use development in Blarney in Cork is seeking to overturn the decision to block its scheme from proceeding.

Irish Conference and Leisure Holdings (ICLH) had proposed a major scheme on the former Blarney Park Hotel and Leisure Centre on St Ann's Road, Monacnapa, Blarney.

It would have totalled some 16,780.51 sq m and included an 80-bedroom hotel, ranging in height from three to four storeys and include a residents lounge, fitness facility, meeting rooms, and other facilities.

It would also have included a 2,205.41 sq m supermarket, a cafe, coffee shop, a two-storey office building, and a commercial building of more than 600 sq m.

However, planners have now refused permission for the project on nine different grounds.

This included fears of potential traffic impact on the area and Blarney town, the existing commercial vacancy rates in Blarney town, and its potential impact on Blarney Castle and the views from the world-famous tourist attraction.

Appealing, the developer said the plans would protect and enhance the character of the existing area and would not compromise the views from the famous castle.

An Bord Pleanála is to assess the appeal, with a decision due by mid-May.

Student apartment changes

Planning has been granted to the developer of a student residential complex to omit a number of apartments from its plans in order to increase the amount of social space in the development.

Citistudent Limited has been granted permission to make changes to its complex at the Former O'Mahony Packaging Building on Melbourne Road in Bishopstown.

It has proposed removing six bedrooms in order to include a student social/community room, as well as a gym and laundry.

Planners at Cork City Hall have approved the changes, subject to several conditions, including the inclusion of designated open space for several apartments.

It means there will be 342 student beds at the complex when finished, down from an initial plan of 348.

Skibbereen housing decision due

A decision is due on plans for a housing scheme in Skibbereen in the coming days.

Planners at Cork County Council are running the rule over a proposal from Boar's Head Limited for the construction of 36 residential units at the rear of the existing St Patrick's Boys National School in Skibbereen.

It includes a mix of three, two, and one-bed units, in a mix of townhouses and duplexes, on a 1-hectare site.

Planners will make a decision in the coming days.

Dingle housing rejected

A plan to build nine houses and two apartments in Dingle, Co Kerry has been rejected.

Kerry County Council had refused permission to Zinbar Grove Developments for the planned construction of a corner terrace building consisting of nine houses and two apartments on a triangular green space adjoining Goat Street.

The developer appealed this to An Bord Pleanála, which has upheld the council's decision.

The council had raised concern that the development was located on a public amenity and allowing development on the site would be contrary to proper planning in the area.

The developer appealed this noting the poor quality of the existing open space and a need for housing in Dingle.

The board upheld the council's decision, also noting the loss of green space as an issue. It also noted a potential for traffic hazards if the development proceeded.