West Cork town-centre investment opportunity on the market

West Cork town-centre property and site is up for sale as an investment opportunity
64/65 South Main St, Bandon, which are listed with a €395,000 AMV. 

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 14:58
Tommy Barker

A West Cork town-centre property and site, adjacent to the new €10m-plus primary health centre, is up for sale as an investment and further development opportunity.

Listed with a €395,000 AMV, quoted by estate agent Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde, are numbers 64/65 South Main St, Bandon.

Period era, they span 4,500 sq ft and front a 0.15-acre site in the heart of the town.

Notably, the property mix includes a  substantial south-aspected rear courtyard with a stone coach house that abuts the car park of the new medical centre, which is close to construction completion. The yard has separate side access onto South Main St.

Mr Donoghue says the properties "have a mix of both commercial and residential uses, and they offer great potential for further development".

Meanwhile, at the same €395k AMV level, but in a different West Cork town, is 16 Connolly St, in Clonakilty.

Located a few doors away from the courthouse, it's a three-storey, mid-terrace building with up to eight bedrooms spread across its upper two levels, near a range of commercial premises and the town's bypass road.

Coming to c 2,500 sq ft, it's for sale with estate agent Con O'Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O'Neill, who marked the adjoining property  'sale agreed' before Christmas. No 16 has a long, west-facing garden and several outbuildings.

Details: Hodnett Forde 023 8833367

Sherry FitGerald O'Neill 023 8833995

