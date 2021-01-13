€40m overhaul of Lee Road water treatment plant on track

AN ambitious €40m overhaul of the Lee Road Water Treatment Plant is on track for completion within budget by year-end despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While most construction work shut down last Friday as part of the national effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Lee Road project is one of a limited number of essential sites allowed to continue.

Irish Water Regional Infrastructure Lead and Project manager Seán Twohig, said when the new treatment plant is completed, it will “largely secure water supply for the next 50-100 years”.

The Lee Road plant currently supplies a population of 87,000 people in Cork city, including customers on the city’s Northside, Central Island and parts of the Southside.

The new plant, to the west of the existing plant, will supply 40m litres of water per day (40 megalitres) a slightly higher capacity than at present, where the figure is in the mid-30s, Mr Twohig said.

It will include a new filtration plant and disinfection facilities, as well as flood protection works, as the plant is on the River Lee flood plain. It is the first major upgrade of the plant since the 1950s. The plant dates back to the 1800s.

Mr Twohig said they are “over halfway through” a two-year job, which began in 2019, with J Murphy & Sons International delivering the project. He said the biggest challenge so far was the civil works coming out of the ground after excavating to build the tanks.

“We came out of the ground pretty quickly over the last few months,” he said.

Irish Water is also engaged in a comprehensive national programme of leakage reduction. In Cork city, the leakage level from the local water supply network has been reduced from approximately 55% in 2014 to a current level of 45.6%, according to Irish Water.

New "Waterworks" well underway on Lee Road.

A spokesperson said as a result of recent improvement works to rebalance water supply — through leakage reduction, pressure management, network reconfiguration and refurbishment - the amount of water supplied to the city from the Lee Road plant has reduced by over 10% in the last 12 months or more than 3m litres of water per day.

Replacement of old Victorian-era mains — some over 150 years old — is also continuing around the city. Irish Water said more than 7km of old mains have been replaced in Horgan’s Quay, Lower Glanmire Road, Marian Park, Turners Cross, Skehard Road and in the city’s Victorian Quarter.

In addition, some 2,000 lead service pipes (connecting individual properties to public water mains) have been replaced in the Ballinlough, Douglas, Blackrock, Mahon and Turner's Cross areas.

In terms of improvements to water supply, Irish Water said a “critical project” for Cork city has been the Eastern Strategic Link Trunk Main project. This included a new connection to Glashaboy water treatment plant, east of the city.

“The completion of the first phase of this project (November 2019) means there is now the capacity to re-route water from other areas across the city in the event of a large burst or unplanned incident,” the spokesperson said.

“Water can now be supplied into the city centre from three separate water treatment plants, located at Inniscarra, Lee Road and Glashaboy.”

Separate “Find and Fix” and pressure management works yielded savings of over 5.5m litres of water a day in Cork city between January and July 2020, Irish Water said.