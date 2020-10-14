Appeal lodged against redevelopment of Moore's Hotel

The former Moore's Hotel, and adjacent buildings on Morrison's Quay. The decision to grant planning for a redevelopment of the site has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 16:04
Eoin English

A decision to grant planning for a new hotel and offices on the site of the former Moore’s Hotel in Cork city centre has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The city council granted conditional planning last month to Quakeside Ltd for an ambitious redevelopment proposal for the former hotel site on Morrison’s Quay.

The scheme included the demolition of just over 2,100sq of existing buildings, the conservation, modification and restoration of three protected structures, at 11, 12 and 13 Morrison’s Quay to accommodate three new own-door office buildings, and the construction to the north, south and west of those structures of a four- to five-storey office and 6,800sq m 187-bed hotel complex.

The plans provide for offices on the ground floor of the building fronting onto Catherine Street, with hotel rooms above, with pedestrian access to the offices from Morrisons Quay and Catherine Street, and to the hotel from Morrisons Quay and Keeffe Street.

However, the council’s decision to grant conditional planning has now been appealed to An Bórd Pleanála by two named parties, Shane Healy and Maurice O’Connor, of Healy O’Connor Solicitors, which has an office on nearby Fitton St.

A decision on the appeal is due by next February.

Separately, design work on the public realm upgrade along the entire length of quayside in the Morrison's Island area, which includes blended flood defences, is continuing pending the outcome of a possible legal challenge.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning to the city council’s scheme in June but Save Cork City (SCC) has applied for a judicial review of the Bord's decision.

The application was adjourned to early November for a decision on whether SCC can proceed with its challenge.

Planning granted for Ireland's tallest building on Cork city site

