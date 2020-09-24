A proposal for 45 new apartments in the west of Cork city has been rejected.

Dennehys Cross Construction Ltd was seeking to demolish an existing disused garage to build four three-bed, 29 two-bed and 12 one-bed apartments in two blocks, one five and one six storey.

The buildings, on the site formerly known as, ‘Dennehys Cross Garage’, Model Farm Road, Cork would have to be separated by an amenity courtyard, and the development included a planned circulation track and no provision for car parking.

However, planners at Cork City Hall rejected the scheme.

They said the height, bulk and massing of the scheme meant it would be "visually overbearing" in the Bishopstown and Wilton area. Its proximity to neighbouring properties and the Church of the Descent of the Holy Spirit - a protected structure - were also cited by planners as factors in their decision.