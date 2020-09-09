Moore's Hotel redevelopment decision due

Moore's Hotel redevelopment decision due

The plans, lodged by Quakeside Ltd, include a hotel and office space. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 12:20 PM
Kevin O’Neill

A decision is due on the revamped plans for the Moore's Hotel site in Cork city at the start of next week.

Quakeside Ltd had previously been granted planning permission by Cork City Council for their development on Morrison's Quay, which included office and hotel space, as well as the conservation of a number of protected structures.

It focused on 9-14 Morrison’s Quay, 5-5A Fitton Street, 1 Keeffe Street, and adjoining lands backing onto Catherine and Keeffe Street.

However, the decision was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanála by a third party.

Since, the developer has withdrawn that application and resubmitted revised plans to Cork City Council.

This new development proposes that the existing buildings at numbers 11, 12 and 13 Morrison's Quay will be conserved, modified and protected, as they are deemed protected structures with varied 19th-century facades. These will accommodate three new own door office buildings.

What was proposed to be a four to six storey hotel development with 183 bedrooms has now shifted to a four to five storey development with 187 rooms.

Just the ground floor of the new building fronting onto Catherine Street will be an office development, with hotel rooms above. In the previous application it was proposed that the first and second floors would also incorporate office space.

More in this section

General Economy As Ireland Issues Record Number of Passports Google walks away from Dublin office that was to accommodate up to 2,000 workers
image00002.jpeg Opportunity knocks in Killarney designated site
New Development at Horgan's Quay, Cork, Ireland Liquidity build-up to see property investments rise

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices