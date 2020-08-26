Eventbrite to depart Cork's South Mall due to Covid-19 impact 

In April, the San Francisco-headquartered company announced it was cutting its global workforce by 45%. Head of European Communications Sebastian Boppert said they had started out with around 35 staff (in a different location in Cork, 89/90 South Mall) ‘and significantly grew the team from there to a point where we needed a larger home and moved into 97 South Mall’.
TCH invested significantly in the building, overseen by ORSA/Reddy architects, and during their occupation, the William G Murray-designed building hosted visits from a diverse group that included the likes of Henry Kissinger, former British PM John Major, Jeffrey Archer, John Cleese, and Bob Geldof.
The property extends to approximately 1,035.9sq m (11,150sq ft). Mr Edwards said there is potential for sub-division.
