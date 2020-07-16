Planning Notes: Former motorbike shop may house budget beds

A disused commercial building at the eastern end of Oliver Plunkett St, behind Connolly Hall, could be set for a new lease of life.
- Glanmire is set for some new development after planners at Cork City Hall approved plans for two buildings of seven and six storeys in a mixed-use scheme.
- The developers behind a proposed large housing scheme in Blackrock on the southside of Cork City have been told their plan “requires further consideration/amendment”.
- Another large student accommodation project is in the works for Cork City.
- A residential development of 27 houses in Waterford has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.
- North Cork’s holiday options have just been dealt a nice boost, at Curraghrour West, Banteer.
- A separate, unrelated proposal for the Kinsale area has been refused, however.