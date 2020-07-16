Planning Notes: Former motorbike shop may house budget beds

A disused commercial building at the eastern end of Oliver Plunkett St, behind Connolly Hall, could be set for a new lease of life.

LHC Investment Ltd has applied to Cork City Council for permission to convert the building at the corner of Lower Oliver Plunkett St and Connell St. It was previously used for motorcycle sales and as Cork Community Print Shop.

The proposal is to revamp the building into a ‘guest accommodation’ facility with 19 bedrooms, numbering some 43 beds, and a café.

In its application, the developers state “guest accommodation represents an alternative form of accommodation rather than more conventional hotel/hostel model”.

It responds to the niche “city sleepers” target market, which typically does not require the full range of services provided in standard hotels and “tend to pack light”, they said.

The proposal would “assist in contributing to a wider variety of accommodation in the city centre”. They say there are just seven budget accommodation options in Cork City centre, fewer than many other cities.

Developers say the scheme has been designed in line with Fáilte Ireland’s ‘welcome standard’ guidelines, and note that the Hendrick in Smithfield, the Marlin on Stephen’s Green, and the Windsor Inn on Cork’s MacCurtain St, are all precedents of developments adopting these guidelines.

Planners will make their decision by the start of September.

Glanmire is set for some new development after planners at Cork City Hall approved plans for two buildings of seven and six storeys in a mixed-use scheme.

Developer Tom Moynihan has been granted planning for the scheme, which includes a ground-floor café, three commercial or retail units, three levels of basement car parking and more than 40 apartments.

The scheme also proposes a new footbridge to connect the scheme, located at Ballinglanna, to the Butlerstown River.

The developers behind a proposed large housing scheme in Blackrock on the southside of Cork City have been told their plan “requires further consideration/amendment”.

MWB Two Limited had been in consultation with An Bord Pleanála about a 258-unit residential scheme at Ballinure, Blackrock, including six houses and 252 apartments.

They have been told by the planning board that the scheme needs more work — though this is simply an opinion of the board, not a binding decision.

The developers may still choose to lodge a planning application, or they may opt to revise the scheme.

The plan was in consultation under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) system, the fast-track planning scheme for large housing developments.

Another large student accommodation project is in the works for Cork City.

Denis O’Brien Developments (Cork) Ltd has applied for permission to build 30 student apartments, incorporating more than 200 beds, 120 bike-parking spaces, and a cinema, on the site of the former San Paula dwelling on Orchard Road, just minutes from UCC.

The five-storey development would replace an existing two-storey detached house on the land, if approved.

A residential development of 27 houses in Waterford has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

DFL Construction Ltd has been granted permission for the scheme, which includes a mix of terraces and semi-detached units on land at Crobally Upper, Waterford Rd in Tramore.

However, a third-party appeal has now put the brakes on the process, and it will be referred to An Bord Pleanála, with a decision now not due until October.

North Cork’s holiday options have just been dealt a nice boost, at Curraghrour West, Banteer.

Katrin and Walter Ahlert have been given planning permission by Cork County Council for the development of a new glamping site in the area.

The small development will see enough space for three glamping pods and associated services, as well as new access and parking.

The use of the development will be for short-term and holiday letting.

A separate, unrelated proposal for the Kinsale area has been refused, however.

Denis Mawe had sought approval to extend the existing caravan park at Garretstown House to include a total of 38 mobile homes and a new site entrance but has been refused by Cork County Council.