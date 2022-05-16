West Cork ‘Georgian’ style home has plenty going on for its €1.m guide

BUILT in a period, Georgian-era style but with modern, 21st-century comforts and an excellent B3 BER is Beechwood, a five-bed family home with up to 3,800 sq ft, a lofted double garage, 1.5 acres of grounds, and an option for more land, if needed.

Attractive facade with central glazed and arched main entrance

Beechwood is in Kilcolman, near Enniskeane, west of Bandon, and north of Clonakilty, the N71, and the coast, and it’s a fresh-to-market listing with estate agent David Busteed, of Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed in Bandon.

He notes that Beechwood was built to a high standard in the early 2000s, to a period house template, with tall ceilings and some ceiling plasterwork.

The high-ceilinged hall sets the right, lofty tone

It has a central grand entrance hall with oak floor, and feature split staircase with wrap-around landing, has appropriate-looking fireplaces (one with a stove), plus antique-style radiators upstairs. It also has underfloor heating at ground level.

It’s got an attractive, arched glazed front entrance in the five-bay front, has other double doors to the grounds in the rear dining room, and its principal rooms all have a double aspect.

At ground level there’s a fifth bedroom next to a bathroom, and other generous-sized rooms, plus a utility with a Belfast sink/back hall.

Rear view of Beechwood: note the solar panels

On the first floor, all four bedrooms are en suite and there’s a second stairs to an attic-level play room/study/gym/home cinema, with Veluxes on the roof at this level as well as solar panels for water heating.

Guided at €1.1m, the selling agents say that it’s a very attractive and well-kept modern, comfortable home, and for those who might want to live the country lifestyle a bit more fully, there’s an option to acquire extra land (and equine facilities) to the tree-ringed 1.5 acres.

There’s also a detached garage with good overhead space/storage, well-kept gardens and lawns, patio and outdoor seating areas.

VERDICT: Maybe they do build them like they used to? A respectful addition to the countryside around Kilcolman and Enniskeane, and you’d be hard pushed to get a B3 BER in an authentic Georgian home of this size.

Enniskeane, West Cork

€1.1m

Size: 353 sq m (3,800 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5

BER: B3

