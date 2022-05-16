West Cork ‘Georgian’ style home has plenty going on for its €1.m guide

|
Enniskeane, West Cork
€1.1 million
Size
353 sq m (3,800 sq ft)
Bedrooms
5
Bathrooms
5
BER
B3
BUILT in period, Georgian era style but with modern. 21st-century comforts and an excellent B3 BER is Beechmount, a five-bed family home with up to 3,800 sq ft, a lofted double garage, 1,5 acres of grounds – and, an option for more land if needed.
This Beechmount is in Kilcolman, near Enniskeane, west of Bandon, and north of Clonakilty, the N71 and the coast, and is a fresh-to-market listing with estate agent David Busteed, of Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed in Bandon.
He notes that Beechwood was built to a high standard in the early 2000s, to a period house template, with tall ceilings and some ceiling plasterwork, it has a central grand entrance hall with oak floor, and feature split staircase with wrap-around landing, has appropriate- looking fireplaces (one with stove), plus antique style radiators upstairs and has underfloor heating at ground level.
It’s got an attractive, arched glazed front entrance in the five-bay front, has other double doors to the grounds in the rear dining room, and its principal rooms all have a double aspect.
At ground there’s a fifth bedroom next to a bathroom, and generous-sized other rooms, plus utility with Belfast sink/back hall; the four first floor bedrooms are all en suite and there’s a second stairs to an attic level play room/study/gym/home cinema, with Veluxes on the roof at this level as well as solar panels for water heating.
Guiding at €1.1 million, the selling agents say that it’s a very attractive and well-kept modern, comfortable home, and for those who might want to live the country lifestyle a bit more fully, there’s an option to acquire extra land (and equine facilities) to the tree-ringed 1.5 acres.
There's also a detached garage with good overhead space/storage, well-kept gardens and lawns, patio and outdoor seating areas.
VERDICT: Maybe they do build them like they used to? A respectful addition to the countryside around Kilcolman and Enniskeane, and you'd be hard pushed to get a B3 BER in an authentic Georgian home of this size.