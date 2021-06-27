Duo of Cork Belfield homes chime with early viewers at €505k-€825k

FOLLOWING hot on the heels of the arrival for sale of a big, detached five-bed home at Cork’s Belfield Abbey, along the Boreenmanna Road, is a smaller four-bed, also detached — and it carries a price that’s €320,000 lower and within the grasp of a far wider buying cohort.

Listed with agent Ann O’Mahony is 8 Belfield Abbey, a 136sq m (1,464sq ft) three-storey family home with two bedrooms on each of its upper two floors, sharing three bathrooms. It has a west-facing back garden to boot and is a manageable walk on the flat from Cork city centre.

Rear view

No 8 is priced at €505,000 and is already getting good interest, say Sherry FitzGerald, which also put the larger No 35 on the market at the start of June. No 35 is a five bed, with 214sq m (2,310sq ft) and came to market with a €825,000 AMV. Despite its higher price tag, No 35 is also getting really strong interest and viewings, but no offers yet, according to Sherry Fitz’s Sheila O’Flynn.

Given the price difference, some €320k reflecting the fact that the larger five-bed has an additional 846sq ft, there won’t be much or any crossover of viewers, and the price per square foot is broadly similar, €344 psf for No 8 and €357 psf for the higher-end No 35.

No 8 is a well-presented, four-bed detached, which its family has made full use of to date before deciding to move on, with a relatively compact walled-in back garden (Belfield Abbey sites aren’t huge by any stretch of the imagination) that manages to get in a patio for outdoor seating off the dining room, storage shed, trampoline and sundry other play items for smallies, with external side access.

The west aspect to the back will appeal to many.

There’s a small, railed-in front garden with some maturing trees and greenery, plus an assigned parking spot outside.

Accommodation includes a front reception with bay window and fireplace with a gas supply, rear kitchen/diner and guest WC, but there isn't a utility room.

The two first-floor bedrooms each have an en suite (one with shower over a bath) and the top floor has two more bedrooms plus a shower room.

Heating is via gas and the property has a BER of B3.

A similar-sized four-bed, the end-of-terrace No 14, was for sale last year with a €450,000 AMV and shows on the Price Register this year as having fetched €480,000. A similar-sized, four-bed mid-terraced home here, No 30, had a €430,000 AMV in late 2020 and sold in the past year for €437,000.

VERDICT:

Really accessible location, near services and schools, a community park and sport facilities, on a very frequent bus route and also has city proximity.