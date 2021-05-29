For those harbouring thoughts of a Haven on the coast - think 'Crosser'

Listed this past week as summer rolls around and as Munster’s property market has never had as much interest in coastal properties, thanks to some sort of Covid-19 recalibration of seaside setting, is St John’s Cottage, at The Square, as central as you could ask for in the increasingly-in-demand Cork harbour ‘village’ community.

Setting of The Square, between Lower and Middle roads

And despite appearances that it’s been a long-time resident itself in this prime setting, the stone-fronted home with a cottage on one side and a larger two-storey home on the other, is a pretty modern build: it was built by a local family about 16 years ago, with a lot of care gone into its feature external masonry work, continued onto its front wall boundary and approach path as well.

Now moving on to another life chapter, and about to downsize, the family have listed the well-built and tidily-kept St John’s Cottage with local Carrigaline-based estate agent Michael Piggott, who guides the 1,500 sq ft property at €370,000, and who reports an immediate pick-up of interest in its sale.

He says it’s got everything right on its doorstep, from a bus stop and parking across the road to the local Centra, the post office, butcher, many bars, cafes, and walks, with beaches aplenty also, with a selection a longish walk, or a short drive away.

As well as all that, there’s Crosshaven’s very long history and association with Cork harbour and the Atlantic Ocean beyond the harbour mouth to dip into and to savour, from sailing to angling and boat building and storage.

For anyone with any love or appreciation of the sea, they’ll be happily home and hosed here, with views over Crosshaven’s waters towards Currabinny and the wooded hilly backdrop, across a marina and the boatyard and the harbour from three of the first-floor bedrooms out, as well as from the ground floor rooms and especially from the all-weather viewing perch of the front porch.

The mid-terraced home has a double-aspect, front-to-back living room, about 22’ deep, with electric fire, two windows overlooking the front garden and views, with French door access to an enclosed rear yard with an old stone wall boundary.

Across the hall, a similar set of French doors also has backyard access in the larger kitchen/dining room, and there’s also a utility room at ground level.

Above are four bedrooms, one of them also double aspect with an en suite, two others also have water views from their dormer windows, and the black and white tiled family bathroom has a bath plus electric shower.

It’s got oil central heating, and easy-keep floors at ground level (ie, tile and timber) so sandy feet and pets won’t be a problem, and the BER’s a decent C1.

Sharing its setting on The Square with just a few other well-kept homes, it’s set back from the Lower Road with other homes on the Middle Road out of sight behind, with St Brigid’s RC church just higher up again on the hill, and it’s in ready to move into condition.

While it might be bought by a young family who’d have the front garden for outdoor playing, the lack of a back garden (though the yard is well kept) might be an issue for some.

If bought by traders-down, the presence of four bedrooms will mean easily accommodating visiting family and friends — they might need to prepare to repel boarders?, while younger buyers might take advantage of the same four bedrooms to earn some extra 'boarding' income, from Airbnb, Rent Room tax breaks, or by making them available to youngsters doing sailing courses in the Royal Cork Yacht Club, 250 metres up the estuary, past the pier.