Split-level treatment jazzes up €380,000 Glounthaune home

ON a slightly trickier site than some of the other properties in The Woods, the builders of No 16 revised the design and reapplied for planning to create a snazzy split-level home.

While all but one of the rest of the houses in the development are a more traditional build, No 16 and its nearest neighbour were given the split-level treatment.

The break with convention is refreshing, with the house spread over three levels, and a particularly nice rear extension with vaulted ceiling.

The current owners, a family with two children aged 5 and 9, have utilised the layout so that the kids have pretty much self-contained sleeping quarters at the top level, which houses their bedrooms and a bathroom. There’s also a converted attic space with a walk-in linen cupboard/hot press.

At ground floor or entry-level is the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, as well as a living room — previously a fourth bedroom — that has doubled as an office during this Covid-19 working-from-home era. The light-filled hallway is laid with beautiful Victorian-style tiles from Delforno Tiles in Cork's Kinsale Rd Industrial Estate, where the vintage Portuguese azulejo bathroom tiles were also sourced.

At “minus one” level is the kitchen-cum-dining area and that super-bright vaulted extension — which leads onto the back garden — as well as a playroom-cum-office (more pandemic re-purposing), a bathroom, and utility.

The owner says the back garden “isn’t the biggest”, but they’ve really made the most of it, running raised planters along the sides, with built-in wooden benches and laying artificial grass for the kids to play on, and installing a moveable pizza oven.

“It was the most-used outdoor room in the house during the lockdown,” the owner says.

The current owners bought No 16 as a new build in 2014 and they are gutted to be leaving.

“I’ve always loved Glounthaune. We used to pass through it as kids when heading to the beach, and I always thought I’d love to live here.

“It’s steeped in nature, yet it’s just a short drive to the city in one direction and the beaches of East Cork in the other,” the owner says.

However, an opportunity too good to pass up has prompted them to move.

“A site with planning permission came up near where both of our families live. My brother bought the site next door, and my husband’s brother lives there too.

“The kids go to school there and it’s where most of our lives are lived. I love The Woods and our neighbours are great, but it’s too good an opportunity to turn down.”

The Woods is a young estate, with lots of young families and children, she says.

“The house would definitely suit a young family or I could see a young couple starting off here,” she says.

Selling agent James Colbert of Colbert & Co says there is great space — 1,800 sq ft — in No 16, which comes to market for €380,000, and that it’s finished “really, really well”.

VERDICT: Refreshing designed family home.

Glounthaune, Cork €380,000 Size: 167 sq m/1800 sq ft Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 BER: Pending