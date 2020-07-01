€575,000 for five commercial units in Midleton’s Coolbawn Enterprise Centre

A commercial investment in the very heart of east Cork's Midleton is for sale, with possible further development potential and current income stream as it stands.
€575,000 for five commercial units in Midleton’s Coolbawn Enterprise Centre
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 17:43 PM
Tommy Barker
Coolbawn Enterprise Midleton
Coolbawn Enterprise Midleton

A commercial investment in the very heart of east Cork's Midleton is for sale, with possible further development potential and current income stream  as it stands.

Up for sale and currently full-let is Coolbawn Enterprise Centre on Broderick Street.

It comprises five commercial units, in older style single story buildings, on an overall site of 0.294 ha/0.727 acre, with 29 car parking spots (a sixth unit in the run is not included in the proposed sale.)

Selling agents Kyle Kennedy and Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties guide at €575,000, and say it's "an  excellent opportunity to acquire a development site zoned town  centre,  mixed-use.

It's about 250 metres from the Jameson Whisky Distillery, and near neighbours include the famed Farmgate restaurant and cafe.

The five units up for sale  on the 0.7 acre plot include Gingerbread House, in a 880 sq ft units, an Indian restaurant, Saffron with 900 sq ft, a creche Tiny Tots in  871 sq ft space, Midleton Dry Cleaners in unit C3 with 1,078 sq ft, and the well known Bailick Blinds occupy the largest unit of 3,100 sq ft.

Individual rents and lease lengths are not publicly disclosed.

There's main services, good road frontage/visibility, and the units are individually rated, with water rates also based on usage.

Details: Hegarty Properties 021-4639411

More in this section

Cul-de-sac location is top of range
Guild guide to doing it old style
Inspiring vista of glass and water
place: midletonplace: east cork's midletonplace: east corkplace: broderick streetplace: gingerbread houseperson: kyle kennedyperson: adrianna hegartyorganisation: hegartyorganisation: jameson whisky distilleryorganisation: farmgateorganisation: midleton dryorganisation: bailick blindsorganisation: hegarty properties

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices