€575,000 for five commercial units in Midleton’s Coolbawn Enterprise Centre

Coolbawn Enterprise Midleton

A commercial investment in the very heart of east Cork's Midleton is for sale, with possible further development potential and current income stream as it stands.

Up for sale and currently full-let is Coolbawn Enterprise Centre on Broderick Street.

It comprises five commercial units, in older style single story buildings, on an overall site of 0.294 ha/0.727 acre, with 29 car parking spots (a sixth unit in the run is not included in the proposed sale.)

Selling agents Kyle Kennedy and Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties guide at €575,000, and say it's "an excellent opportunity to acquire a development site zoned town centre, mixed-use.

It's about 250 metres from the Jameson Whisky Distillery, and near neighbours include the famed Farmgate restaurant and cafe.

The five units up for sale on the 0.7 acre plot include Gingerbread House, in a 880 sq ft units, an Indian restaurant, Saffron with 900 sq ft, a creche Tiny Tots in 871 sq ft space, Midleton Dry Cleaners in unit C3 with 1,078 sq ft, and the well known Bailick Blinds occupy the largest unit of 3,100 sq ft.

Individual rents and lease lengths are not publicly disclosed.

There's main services, good road frontage/visibility, and the units are individually rated, with water rates also based on usage.

Details: Hegarty Properties 021-4639411