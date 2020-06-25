Decision due within a week on MacCurtain Street hotel plan at Coliseum site

A decision on the Cork building's development is expected in the coming days.

A decision will be made in the coming days on whether the Leisureplex on MacCurtain St and Brian Boru St, Cork, can be redeveloped to accommodate a 171-bedroom hotel.

Cork City Council planners are due to make a decision in the coming week on the plan, which was lodged by International Investment ICAV.

They have proposed to redevelop the Leisureplex site to allow for a new five- to seven-storey hotel. It would include the demolition of existing structures, and the retention and modification of the facade of the former postal sorting offices, which is a protected structure.

Currently a bowling alley and arcade, the site formerly housed the Coliseum cinema.

Decision is due on a major apartment development in Cork City

Josephine Corbett and Mary Corbett have sought planning permission for the development of a five-storey apartment building at Carmelite Place on the Western Rd in Cork.

The proposal includes some 30 apartments, 11 car parking spaces, 69 bicycle spaces, and a roof terrace.

The development comprises of three studio apartments, seven one-bed apartments, 16 two-bed apartments, and four three-bed apartments.

Planners will make their decision by the end of the mont

Developers behind one of Cork City’s biggest student accommodation complexes will learn in the coming days whether they can amend their plans

Future Generation Bottle Factory Limited have permission for 167 apartments, including some 623 beds, on the former Coca-Cola bottling plant on Carrigrohane Rd, Cork.

They are hoping to increase the number of parking spaces on the site from eight to 19, and reorganise the bike parking spaces, which will remain at 312 spaces.

Compass Homes will this week discover whether they have permission to build 43 new apartments on a site in Blackpool, Cork City

Located on Brocklesby St, the development is earmarked for a site that currently houses a creche.

If approved, developers plan to build 23 one-bedroom apartments, 18 two-bedroom apartments, and one three-bedroom apartment in four blocks of two to four storeys in height

Developers of Navigation Square, one of the biggest office blocks in Cork City centre, are hoping to increase the size of one of the blocks of the complex

Appoville Ltd is due to discover the outcome of their planning application by the end of the month.

They seek to amend the plans for Block D, which is under construction. The proposed modification would seek to provide an additional floor of office accommodation, increasing the building from five to six storeys.

It also includes plans for terraces at fifth floor levels, alterations to internal and external layouts, and permission for retention of car parking and associated site development works.

A hotel group has appealed a decision to refuse its plans for a five-star hotel

Joe and Margaret Scally have appealed Dublin City Council’s decision to refuse a planned 168-bed hotel on the site of the former St Mary’s College in Donnybrook.

The Scallys own the Hayfield Family Collection, which includes the Hayfield Manor Hotel in Cork, the Killarney Royal Hotel, and the Great Southern in Killarney. This would have been their entry to the Dublin market.

The proposal included the extension, alteration, and change of use of the premises into a hotel, including the demolition of several structures.

Dublin City Council rejected the plan in March, raising concerns about the volume of open space in the plan, and the height of the proposed hotel.

An Bord Pleanála is due to rule on the appeal by mid-October.

An Bord Pleanála has rejected a proposal for an 82-bedroom nursing home in Leamlara, Co Cork

Cork County Council had refused planning permission for the scheme at Glengarriff More, proposed by Patrick Broderick, in February. Mr Broderick appealed the decision, but An Bord Pleanála have also refused permission.

Due to the rural location of the site, the board deemed it would be heavily car dependent and, therefore, would materially contravene the Cork County Development Plan.

The board also said it was “not satisfied” that roads near the site would be able to accommodate the traffic generated by the nursing home.

Plans for ten new houses in County Limerick have been delayed after an appeal was lodged

Developer Valerie Dimaulo had been given planning permission by Limerick City & County Council for ten new houses, including an access road and related works, at Rathnaneane in Newcastle West in March.

The decision was subject to 27 conditions, including a requirement to build privacy walls around the site.

However, a third-party appeal delayed the plan, and An Bord Pleanála will now review the decision. The case will be decided by the end of September.

Plans to demolish a bar in Grenagh, Co Cork, and build houses instead have been refused

Cork County Council has refused permission to John and Peggy Sheehan, who sought to demolish the former Stag Head Bar in Rathduff, Grenagh, and replace it with two houses.

Planners also refused permission to Joe Dowling’s for his proposal to reconstruct the ruined Gate Lodge at Grove House, Norwood, Cobh, Co Cork.

The plan was to include permission for the construction of a two-storey detached dwelling on the site adjoining the gate lodge, which is listed on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage. It was built around 1870.