As an Irish Examiner subscriber, you have access to all digital content including live events. Simply go to irishexaminer.ie/liveevents/ to see the latest live event or to watch previous events.

I am an Irish Examiner subscriber but I cannot get access to watch live events. What should I do?

We recommend you visit our Live Events page well in advance of the game to ensure your account and device are working.

If you are having trouble accessing:

Firstly, please ensure you are signed into irishexaminer.com using the email address and password used to access your Irish Examiner account.

If you forget your password, you can reset it here.

We ask you to be patient on your first login to the service on a new browser as we get your account setup; if the screen shows a coloured spinning circle, please hold tight. If the page does not load after one minute, log out and log back in again and you should be ready to go.

If you find that the Inplayer video player does not load on the page while seeing other content - e.g. past and upcoming events - please refresh the page.

Adblockers, browser plugins and software no longer supported by its manufacturer can affect the experience and are out of our control. One way of resolving some of these issues is to attend the event in Incognito/InPrivate Mode, which puts your browser into a default state.

If you still cannot get access to the live event, then please email subscriptions@examiner.ie or call + 353 (0) 21 206 3300 to speak to a member of our Customer Care team.

Our Customer Care team is available on the day of an event until the event has concluded.