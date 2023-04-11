Welcome to Irish Examiner Podcast Customer Support.
You’ll find the help you need here to access our premium and free podcasts here.
You’ll find the help you need here to access our premium and free podcasts here.
As an Irish Examiner subscriber, you have access to all digital content including live events. Simply go to irishexaminer.ie/liveevents/ to see the latest live event or to watch previous events.
We recommend you visit our Live Events page well in advance of the game to ensure your account and device are working.
If you are having trouble accessing:
Firstly, please ensure you are signed into irishexaminer.com using the email address and password used to access your Irish Examiner account.
If you forget your password, you can reset it here.
We ask you to be patient on your first login to the service on a new browser as we get your account setup; if the screen shows a coloured spinning circle, please hold tight. If the page does not load after one minute, log out and log back in again and you should be ready to go.
If you find that the Inplayer video player does not load on the page while seeing other content - e.g. past and upcoming events - please refresh the page.
Adblockers, browser plugins and software no longer supported by its manufacturer can affect the experience and are out of our control. One way of resolving some of these issues is to attend the event in Incognito/InPrivate Mode, which puts your browser into a default state.
If you still cannot get access to the live event, then please email subscriptions@examiner.ie or call + 353 (0) 21 206 3300 to speak to a member of our Customer Care team.
Our Customer Care team is available on the day of an event until the event has concluded.
Visit our Subscriber Help Center to find answers to our most frequently asked questions, along with general information about the Irish Examiner.
Alternatively, our Customer Care team would be happy to help you. You can email them at subscriptions@examiner.ie or call + 353 (0) 21 206 3300.
To watch a single event, click on the Pay Per View option on irishexaminer.com/liveevents.
Then select the event you want to watch and click on the option to Buy Ticket.
Once you have chosen your preferred match, click on the Sign Up tab to create your InPlayer account by entering your email address and password. You will then be prompted to enter your payment details.
Select the event you have purchased, click the Login button. On the form that appears, enter your login credentials (your InPlayer account email and password). Click on Login.
The page will then refresh and if you have already purchased, the paywall will disappear. If you haven't purchased, please follow the guidelines above on How do I register to purchase a single event.
Choose the Forgot password link when signing in on the pay-per-view page.
You can enjoy your content on a PC, laptop, tablet, phone, or a supported Smart TV regardless of where you have made your purchase originally. You can watch on a maximum of 1 device at the same time using the same account.
If you have purchased a pay per view ticket you will have access to the live stream from the moment it goes live and for the 24 hour period thereafter.
We recommend you visit our Live Events page well in advance of the game to ensure your account and device are working.
We ask you to be patient on your first login to the service on a new browser as we get your account setup; if the screen shows a coloured spinning circle, please hold tight. If the page does not load after one minute, log out and log back in again and you should be ready to go.
If you find that the Inplayer video player does not load on the page while seeing other content - e.g. past and upcoming events - please refresh the page.
Adblockers, browser plugins and software no longer supported by its manufacturer can affect the experience and are out of our control. One way of resolving some of these issues is to attend the event in Incognito/InPrivate Mode, which puts your browser into a default state.
If you still cannot get access to the live event, then please get in touch through the InPlayer Support Centre here and your query will be answered promptly by their Customer Support Team
If so, get in touch through the InPlayer Support Centre here and your query will be answered promptly by their Customer Support Team.