Frequently Asked Questions

Q:Is the entire newspaper available online at the moment?
A: No. We would encourage users to subscribe to our e-edition for the complete selection of content published on a daily basis. A wide selection of newspaper content is, however, available online from around 1 a.m. GMT, 11am AEST and 8pm EST.
Q:How often is news updated on IrishExaminer.com?
A: We update the site continuously. We update our breaking news sections as news warrants and as often as necessary to bring you the most up-to-date coverage. The news is monitored from 6am to 1am GMT from Monday through to Friday, 8.30am to 9pm Saturday and 8,30am to 1am on Sunday.
Q:I want to advertise on the website, who do I contact?
A: For advertising queries on irishexaminer.com, contact agencysales@examiner.ie
Q:I like your site; can I put a link to it on my site?
A: Yes you can. We'd love that.
Q:What is online that is not in the newspaper?
A: On Irish Examiner.com, we provide a variety of breaking news feeds on a variety of subjects with up to the minute breaking stories from throughout the world. We also enrich much of our content with audio-visual elements and extra documentation that cannot be carried in the print format.
Q:Why am I seeing old pages of IrishExaminer.com on my screen?
A: You are probably viewing a previous day's page which was "cached" on your hard disk. If you refresh your page by pressing F5 on your keyboard or by pressing the refresh button on your browser, the current news should appear. Since our Web site is constantly updated, it requires you to set your Web browser so that it will not "cache" articles. empty your browser's Temporary Internet Files folder (in IE it is under View /Options/ Advanced/ Settings). This will force your browser to delete old copies of files.
Q:Who do I contact if having difficulty with the site?
A: You can complete the feedback form below for any difficulties with the site.
Q: Where can I find Irish Examiner's archives?
A: They are available at www.irishnewspaperarchives.com
For any feedback or suggestions regarding the site, please use one of the contact methods on this page