Letters to the Editor: A Camino guide and an inspirational soul

His mantra in life was simple: have an open mind, an open heart, and be kind.
May his good soul rest in peace.
In response to the story of Lynsey O’Donovan and her son Jack [‘We need support not praise, says frustrated mother and carer’, , online, July 9]:
My son Billy was born perfect. At the age of two, just up and walking, he got transverse myelitis, which is very rare.
It left him paralysed from the chin down. He is nine now and as his parents we are living in hell, having to fight for every single thing since. Not one person outside of our four walls knows what we suffer every day.
All we want is the best care and the support to help our kids thrive in ways they deserve. Ireland is so behind in occupational therapy, physio, equipment, etc. We have to pay privately for many services. I receive a carer’s allowance, I am lucky to have enough to be able to feed us but it’s not good enough. It’s mentally exhausting.
With regard to the recent article which placed Ireland as the most expensive country in Europe to live — ‘Ireland most costly in EU for goods’ (Irish Examiner, June 22) — I am very surprised that nobody is questioning the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) about their role in the ongoing cost of living crisis, following their recent “survey” on the financial wellbeing in Ireland report — ‘One in three ‘just getting by’ financially’ (Irish Examiner, July 6).
Quite frankly this government ‘competition’ agency is not doing its job. One only has to look at the grocery trade, the banks, transport, medicines, insurance, energy, and the total lack of real price competition between the main players there.
It is hard to believe the Government or this agency are not looking at these market failures throughout our economy, and trying to ensure more competition, getting rid of restrictive practices and ensuring better value for the Irish consumer. The competition laws are strong and they need to be enforced.
I would like to commend a beleaguered RTÉ on producing top drawer investigative journalism after its airing of the stomach-churningon Monday night.
Many viewers will have been shocked by what they saw, but to some of us, it was only to be expected. Indeed, I have seen worse.
In 2019, undercover video footage showed exported Irish calves as young as two weeks old being beaten, kicked, and punched.
Last year, an expert report found that journeys being endured by exported Irish calves would cause “severe hunger, suffering and very poor welfare for most calves, and will cause disease, injury and death for some” and were in breach of Irish and European law.
It has been well documented that some of the countries to where Irish animals are exported have dismal welfare standards.
Whenever humans exploit animals for profit, there is always a risk of ill treatment, and cruelty.
Live exports must be banned.
Spokespersons for the dairy industry have dismissed the cruelty revealed by the documentary as isolated incidents. This may well be the case, but attempts to portray the industry as bucolic, natural, even idyllic, belie the facts.
Dairy production involves separating calves from their mothers, causing massive distress to both. Bull calves are then treated as waste. They are either slaughtered, subjected to torturous journeys by land and sea, or both.
On top of the barbaric practice of live exports, there are broader issues which the dairy industry cannot escape.
Agriculture is by far our largest sectoral emitter of greenhouse gases (GHGs). It was directly responsible for 38% of national GHG emissions in 2021, mainly methane from livestock and nitrous oxide. Dairy farming has double the carbon footprint of suckler herds, used in beef production.
Agriculture produces 90% of nitrous oxide emissions in Ireland. This has a global warming potential 265 times greater than carbon dioxide and a lifespan of 100 years. The main sources are synthetic fertilisers, animal excreta, and manure management.
Ireland’s surplus phosphorus rates are among the EU’s highest.
Half of the State’s 4,900 waterways are affected by excessive dairy production. The problem is most acute in the south and southeast, where dairy herd numbers are highest.
How is this in any way bucolic, natural, or idyllic?
The compelling ethical and environmental arguments in favour of forgoing (or at least reducing) meat and dairy consumption are there for all to see, and cannot be disappeared by the magic wand of PR.