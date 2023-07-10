Letters to the Editor: We can make a difference to the climate

I re-read The Guns of August recently. A superb book. Apparently, US president John F Kennedy quoted from it at Ex-Comm meetings in the White House during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

The book describes the instigating events and the chaotic early stages of the First World War. This was a sophisticated and prosperous internationalised world.

“The markets” were functioning efficiently. The Congress of Vienna was a century away in the rear-view mirror. Every diplomat. Every wonk. Every insider. Every fixer. Reckoned they had it all “sussed”. One of the most fateful and complacent moments in human history.

Five minutes later. The continent of Europe burst into flames. Slaughter on an industrial scale. One thing led to another. And it only stopped when the world recoiled in horror at Auschwitz, Dachau, Belsen, Treblinka, Nagasaki, and Hiroshima. Three billion inhabitants of Planet Earth stood chastened and concussed. The UN and an unprecedented era of detente, co-operation, and attention to human rights and liberal democracy ensued.

Today we all have it all “sussed” again. Here in the fat prosperous self-aggrandising and preachy Western world. While we fly on city breaks and drive SUVs. We think the climate crisis is an idea we can subscribe to or opt out of. “Don’t annoy me with that auld wonky faraway egg-head green stuff, I have problems enough of my own.”

The sentiment is perfectly understandable. I share it myself. Lord, make me pure, but not yet.

The climate crisis is not a political position or opinion. It is not a tribe you can join, sympathise with, haggle with, or leave. It is simple and abundantly clear scientific fact. It will not go away no matter what else is going on in our lives or politics.

We are back to The Guns of August. The lessons of the past are invalid. Nothing like this has happened to us before. It could destabilise powerful countries. It will certainly destabilise the weaker ones. If we do not act now, it could easily let slip the dogs of war in numerous hot spots around the world.

We fixed the hole in the ozone layer. We developed vaccinations for covid. We got rid of smoky fuel. We took lead out of petrol. We eradicated smallpox. We even banned smoking in pubs. There is nothing we cannot do. But this asteroid here is the daddy of them all.

Michael Deasy

Bandon

Cork

Well wishes to rugby star Kleyn

As a fan of Jean Kleyn since his arrival at Munster, and particularly over the past two seasons when he has excelled, I am surprised that he has been overlooked by Andy Farrell and the Irish set up.

Unsurprisingly, South Africa have recognised his talent and have brought him into their national team.

I wish him well there and at the forthcoming World Cup. I only hope that we do not regret his loss to our cause.

Mike Fitzgerald

Clonmel

Co Tipperary

Society’s spine

Regarding hate speech legislation: As we have so few guards, the last thing they need is another toothless, unenforceable law.

If people think something, then it’s censorship to curb expression. If one doesn’t like what’s said to them, then they should just give as good as they get.

Society really needs to grow a spine.

Florence Craven

Bracknagh

Co Offaly

Most concerning RTÉ issue

Despite my “mauling” of RTÉ hierarchy in my recent letter regarding “piracy” of Cork Tall Ships footage, I feel that I should put on record the wonderful work experiences that I have had with Tim O’Connor and Fred Cogley in sport; Pat Kenny and Teresa Lowe at Cork Tall Ships; John Blackman at outside broadcast; and with Liam Miller, heading up the never to be forgotten Eurovision spectacular at Millstreet. All quality professionals.

The issue which concerns me regarding RTÉ financial controller’s evidence — in addition to his “not sure what my own salary is”— relates to his reluctant expose of €25,000 car/travel expenses. From memory I think the director general’s package would also have included a car/travel element of €30,000 plus per annum payment.

I presume these are payable on foot of vouched expenses, and if not, I would anticipate that these gross amounts would be taxable at their highest rate?

However, is there a need for such payments with the ultra-expensive vehicle fleet contracted to RTÉ?

Ray Cawley

DouglasCork

RTÉ acronym

What does RTÉ stand for: Repeatedly Totally Extravagant?

Stephen O’Hara

Carrowmore

Sligo

Effort needed to humanise war

The US decision endorsed by President Biden to send cluster bomb munitions to President Zelenskyy is indefensible.

It will further escalate the conflict, is counterproductive, and will cause further maiming of civilians both now and in the future when they will return to their devastated homeland, as it is estimated that only 40% of the smaller bomblets explode upon impact, leaving the rest imbedded in the soil.

Already both the Russian invading army and the Ukrainian army are using these munitions outlawed by the Oslo Convention.

However, Russia, the US and Ukraine have refused to endorse this convention and continue to stockpile these deadly weapons with the obvious intention of using them.

Already the UK and many EU/ Nato countries have disassociated themselves from this Biden decision.

While war is hell, every effort must be made to humanise it. There is still time for the Biden administration to realise that its decision to send this deadly indiscriminating weaponry to Ukraine is both immoral and indefensible and should be reversed.

Sincerely,

Brendan Butler

89 Home Farm Rd

Drumcondra

Dublin 9

Tubridy alternatives

RTÉ apparently feels able to do without Ryan Tubridy’s services for at least the next six months, including the critical autumn months when exciting new schedules are traditionally launched.

It follows, surely, that RTÉ should feel free to shop around for more cost-effective alternatives immediately.

Neal O’Carroll

Glebemount

Wicklow Town

Quarter-final observations

Even as Dublin surged ahead kicking scores from all angles in last Sunday’s quarter-final, Mayo continued to hand pass their way to oblivion, back toward their own goal.

As Kerry gloriously restored the majesty of Gaelic football epitomised by one mesmerising kicked pass by David Clifford, Tyrone continued to consign “puke handball” to the trash bin where it belongs.

Maurice O’Callaghan

Stillorgan

Co Dublin