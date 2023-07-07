Letters to the Editor: We must show our gratitude to our liberators

Ireland and its people have had a terrible history: Since the Normans wrestled and plundered the land from the Gaelic Irish, the number of massacres and taking and making slaves of the Irish by the British were many and regular.

The unfortunate local men who went to stop bullets that were meant for English men in the First World War have been commemorated. Some fought for England, some for a living, and some for the promise of Home Rule at John Redmond’s appeal.

Redmond, who should have bothered to learn his history dealing with the British, who were always the Treaty breakers and who are still at it, 'The Con Job'. Some went for the experience of fighting so it could be used in our fight for freedom.

But in all our history, we’ve had great men who fought at different times and gave their all, even their lives, to win our release from slavery, but failed.

As we near the first anniversary of winning our liberty, we the free have to make plans to celebrate this in a fitting way to show the world our appreciation of the superhuman efforts of these great people who won for us Croppies our freedom. We would indeed be a most ungrateful people if we did not do this in great style.

We in Callan want a suitable monument in the most prominent place in our town, to the Women of the 7th battalion of the West Kilkenny brigade and all the Cumann na mBan who gave their best efforts and some even their lives, so that we might be free.

In our capital city also, on its main street, I would suggest around the base of The Spire four statues at least: one facing south, Micheal Collins; next facing the GPO to the West, Padraig Pearse; then facing the north, Arthur Griffith, and facing east where he was imprisoned, Éamon de Valera.

This would also give meaning to The Spire, upwards and onwards for the Irish nation and visible for miles. The figures should be sculpted in an identifiable and characteristic fashion to reflect our wonder and appreciation of their monumental achievements.

If we look at the British sector in the six counties of Northern Ireland and see the awful violence that occurred there, with even their forces of law murdering innocent and unarmed civilians, and the terrible goings on since we gained our freedom, it is then we realise how much we owe to the patriots who achieved the impossible, won our liberty, and defeated the British Empire.

It is the duty of a grateful people who know our terrible past and remember those brave people’s victory.

Philip P Lynch Callan

Co Kilkenny

Goodbye to a special newspaper

Thousands of newspapers have ceased printing, many of them community papers including the Coleraine Albion, my hometown paper; the Canadian paper Cut Knife Highway 40 Courier; and now the Wiener Zeitung, an Austrian paper, has ceased production at the end of the financial year with only a limited online presence available.

Like many papers, it died because of a fall in advertising revenue, in this case after a government advertising policy change, but the story is a bit more complex. It was first published in 1703 and was recognised as the oldest paper still being published — at least until recently.

We need more newspapers, especially physical ones, and so the death of the longest-lasting paper is a great loss. For a paper to survive for more than 320 years, it must be a good paper.

A paper provides the news, some ads, a lot of sports, but its main benefit is it connects the local community as almost everyone reads it. They provide the stories that make an event more than just a name and date, but a part of a community’s history.

Dennis Fitzgerald Melbourne

Australia

Thank you Cónal

Having just read the wonderful heartwarming story ‘On The One Road’ by Cónal Creedon ( Irish Examiner, Culture, July 5) I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the enjoyment, and array of emotions which the story evoked in me.

It may be from a different time and reflect a simpler life, but, as the author seems to suggest, values such as togetherness, belonging, and an appreciation for the simple things can indeed enhance our lives and make the “bus journey” all the more worthwhile.

Margo Spillane via email

RTÉ is small change in costlier scandals

It is impossible not to get a sense of veiled vengeance as the major motivating factor in the extraordinary political energy and doggedness being applied in pursuit of malpractice in RTÉ.

In terms of money, the billions involved in the children’s hospital, where questions of transparency have regularly cast a shadow, leaves RTÉ in the ‘ha’penny place’.

In terms of a ‘scandal’, the number of homelessness sheltering on our streets casts a pall of blackness such as to leave the dishonour of the few in RTÉ just about scrutable.

Interim RTÉ deputy director general Kevin Lynch, incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst, and RTÉboard chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh speak to the media outside the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts , Gaeltacht, Sport and Media after meeting Media Minister Catherine Martin. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

One hopes a balanced perspective will soon overcome the populist hype that has kept the RTÉ fiasco in the headlines.

Michael Gannon Saint Thomas Sq

Kilkenny

A tempest

All the revelations from RTÉ put me in mind of the following: “I think he will carry this island home in his pocket and give it his son for an apple.” Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 2, Scene 1

Eve Parnell James St

Dublin 8

Fear of fear itself

After reading Fergus Finlay’s excellent column — ‘RTÉ crisis deflects attention from another battle in our democracy’ ( Irish Examiner, July 4) — on what he calls “comfortable middle-class senators” and the Government’s proposed new law on incitement to hatred, I would like to ask those senators a question: What exactly is it you want to say that you fear is so certain to be seen as hateful that you risk arrest or imprisonment?

Bernie Linnane Dromahair

Co Leitrim

HSE deal is not fair

I would like to see changes to the HSR nursing home Fair Deal scheme.

The present scheme is unchanged for my seven years on it. At present, 80% of my income goes to the nursing home; I am supposed to keep 20% of my income. This is untrue, because out of that 20%, private nursing home residents have to pay a nursing home service charge — usually €5 a day. I also pay a prescription levy of €4 a month plus chiropody fees, hairdressing appointments, and taxi fares for hospital, and dental visits.

My 20% is €53.06 per week. How could anyone exist, not to mind live, on that pittance?

I am the administrator for a group, HSE Fair Deal, How Fair Is It. The group is looking for changes to the scheme, but nobody is listening to us.

I am asking the Government to urgently review the scheme.

Jack O'Connor St Martha’s

Love Lane

Charleville

One for the road

Some thoughts on current and necessary road projects.

Dunkettle: This was touted as a free flow traffic system, yet in the task of replacing one large signal-controlled roundabout, the redesign has added smaller roundabouts. While not signal-controlled, these new roundabouts will slow down and impede the so-called “free flow” system.

Macroom bypass N22: Greatly welcomed, with second phase opening in mid-August, however the bypass ends at a roundabout and traffic to Cork continues over two narrow, dangerous bridges (the roadsigns even acknowledge the fact) on a road with no hard margin. This needs to be addressed and a dual carriageway/motorway needs to be built from the Macroom bypass to the Ballincollig bypass.

Aodán McCaul Sunday's Well

Cork