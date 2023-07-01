Letters to the Editor: Creating an independent national green energy industry is a no-brainer

Further auction plans for our wind energy fields, placing the future of Ireland’s energy production in private hands, must be scrapped in favour of energy security for the nation.
It is not too late and with corporation tax coming on stream, giving us the perfect opportunity for low-inflationary investment over the next five to 10 years, it’s a ‘no-brainer’ that we create a fully-independent national green energy industry.
What are salaries for top presenters in the likes of Denmark, or other countries with a similar population? Or in Germany, France, or Spain? Would public service staff get the same high salaries?
I can understand some sort of licence fee but not that an inspector calls to your house and then there are threats of legal action and prison.
To then see what actually happens to your €160 is a disgrace. There are too many people overpaid in RTÉ. There’s no quality there anymore for the money being paid out on wages — and don’t get me started on repeats.
This is a complete failure by her department to hold RTÉ to
account. She has no alternative now but to resign.
Following on from the recent rate increase by the ECB, rates are rising across the banking sector by a different amount relative to the ECB and at a different speed. The retail banks seem to be more relaxed in relation to the increase due the amount of money they have on deposit. Non-bank lenders and credit-servicing firms owned and run by vulture funds increase their rate quicker.
The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), the umbrella group for all of the above, should support it too. They have recently launched DealingWithDebt.ie in conjunction with Mabs.
On a broader note, the regulators and legislators should be doing a lot more to ensure a reduction in the cost of living/inflation, which will in turn feed into a decrease in
interest rates. The main one is energy, which affects everything and is taking a long time to feed into the system, even though wholesale prices have dropped significantly. A lesson could be taken from recent reductions in milk, butter, and bread prices in May, when prices paid to farmers were reduced in March.
I am almost at a loss for words to describe the recent decision by a majority of TDs to vote in support of a bill — the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) (Amendment) Bill 2022 — that would totally decriminalise abortion in all circumstances, allow for abortion on demand up the sixth month of gestation, and remove entirely the lifesaving three-day period of reflection.
These provisions go way beyond what was recommended in the highly- flawed report on the operation of our existing abortion law and fly in the face of all assurances provided to voters during the referendum campaign.
Oireachtas members are radically out of step on this issue. Many ‘yes’ voters will be as appalled as I am that we have arrived so quickly at a point where safeguards are being abandoned in order to satisfy the legislative ambitions of abortion advocates who will not stop until the unborn child is left without even a shred of legal protection. The dreadful bill must be stopped.
Catherine Conlon (Analysis, June 26), takes a pontifical personal/professional stance on the obesity crisis, adopting the typical medicalising approach.
En route she quotes a post-doctoral researcher who has come up with the elaborate biomedicalised extrapolation that it is really a “hertiable neuro behavioural disorder that is highly sensitive to environmental conditions”.
One has to wonder if this is perhaps of some ‘viral’ origin which has mysteriously descended to pose a pandemic of obesity cases to the unwitting and unprepared populace. The capacity of the medical profession to conjure yet another diagnostic label for big pharma to ‘heroically’ rush in to address knows no bounds of decency or decorum.
Business is business, one presumes, so the hybridity link/entwinement of pharma to medic is forever boosted. Vested interest and self-preservation spring to mind.
It seems some commentators are now rashly heralding, with celebratory aplomb, the foisting of the obesity drug Ozempic on the first-world populations at large, as an antidote to the grossly overweight condition. So that’s it then. We can continue to be sanguine about the over-production and ubiquitous presence of processed foods, ever-burgeoning fast-food outlets, food-advertising overkill, and appalling dietary habits, because there’s a potential wonder-pill to obliterate any and all downsides ensuing. Not!
We all know the key predisposing factors to obesity. No secret there whatsoever.
Taking the foot off the preventative pedal by submitting to sham pharmaceutical counterbalance paves the road to ever-burgeoning perdition in this prime health crisis scenario, which is debilitating our very social-familial fabric.
Let’s all make a pact with ourselves to adopt a modicum of sanity in this zone and sustain a sliver of common sense to combat the “despairing catastrophism”, rather than be swindled by ‘faux’ optimism being peddled by profiteering big pharma. Where have all the fresh food/self-discipline practices gone, to say nothing of good old physical exercise, that of the basic variety even?
Eat fresh and less/walk more and more. No need for conjured diagnoses and pill-popping.
On June 26, the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science published the first report of an Independent National Review of State Supports for PhD researchers.