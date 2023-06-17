Letters to the Editor: Why the Irish wake should be cherished

We lost our aunt last week. In many ways she was a last link with the old generation, those who were born under English rule, those who fought in the War of Independence and, after, in the Civil War. She was a voice for them, and now she’s gone.

But much comfort was given in the way we said goodbye. We don’t get everything right, but the West Cork funeral is one thing we do get right.

We brought her home to her house, and for two nights and one long day we made tea, buttered sandwiches, ate cakes, told stories, and celebrated her life. Food and drink arrived from all quarters, cups were endlessly filled and emptied as friends, young and old, got the chance to pay their respects, in their own time and how they wanted to.

Neighbours and friends appeared out of nowhere and made sure the family had all they needed. The generosity really knows no bounds, all in the knowledge, on their day of need, the favours will be returned.

It’s a dying tradition but the Irish wake is one we should cherish. Not everyone can handle the coldness of a funeral home, people need time to absorb their grief, give it time to breath, then pay their respects in their own way. From ages eight to 80, I watched as they dealt with it their own way, pensive, tentative, but all managed in their own time to say their goodbyes.

Her grave was dug by hand, three generations lending a hand, the next generation seeing how things have been done in West Cork for generations in the hope they can continue it.

We carried her out of the townland, her nieces sharing the role, unusual in some quarters, but women have always held an equal standing in this little corner of the world and did their part with pride. Her aunts would not have expected anything less.

Afterwards, the teapots refilled, cake trays reloaded, the family and friends returned to the residence where more tears were shed as the final respects were paid. Unless you’ve experienced it, an Irish goodbye is hard to explain, the warmth and support that is received by the family is so important to help them say their goodbyes.

For Eileen.

Patrick Hurley

Glandore

Co Cork

Med mission leaves gap off our coasts

The LÉ William Butler Yeats has departed for its six-week Mediterranean Operation Irini mission to enforce a UN embargo on arms shipments into Libya. This is a pointless mission since Libya has been awash with arms since NATO helped overthrow its government in 2011.

This mission should not have been authorised when most of the other naval service ships are tied up due to lack of crew members. It leaves an unacceptable gap in its duties to provide emergency marine duties off our Irish coasts.

This coincides with news of the dreadful tragedy that hundreds of migrants are likely to have drowned when a migrant ship from Libya sank near the coast of Greece.

It’s been reported that about 100 children were packed into the hold of the ship. Most of them are believed to have drowned. The European Union Frontex agency, and the Greek Coast Guard, had been monitoring this ship for up to 12 hours prior to the disaster, and failed to offer any practical assistance until it was too late, thereby failing in their international laws of the sea duties.

The presence of an Irish naval ship off the coast of Libya imposes duties on the crew of that ship to provide emergency rescue services for migrants fleeing from Libya. This may be in conflict with its Operation Irini mission.

The Irish Government should now either change the mission of the LE William Butler Yates from enforcing the arms embargo to rescuing migrants in danger of drowning or order the return of this ship to its duties off the Irish coast.

Edward Horgan

Castletroy

Limerick

Street cleaning is an endless task

Though street cleaning is ultimately the responsibility of the City Council, Dublin Town, the collective voice of businesses in Dublin city centre, organises street cleaning seven days-a-week from 4am

Our work is in addition to that done by Dublin City Council. ‘Street staining’ occurs during prolonged periods of dry weather and is made worse by intense sunshine.

Dust and grime sticks to liquids such as ice cream and soft drinks and street surfaces can deteriorate very quickly. A street washed at night can look terrible by the following afternoon.

Dublin Town’s night team has been washing streets each evening and an additional crew has commenced at 4am over the past week, however, we are running to stand still once there is intense sunshine. Streets can only be washed at night and in the very early morning before people come into the city.

The other big issue contributing to street staining is waste bags, particularly if they have oils, grease, or food waste in them. We are rolling out the phased introduction of canvass bag holders with waste companies and Dublin City Council from the end of this month.

This will help with leaks from business waste bags, and bags being burst by vermin and seagulls. We have also lobbied for a change in the bye-laws for a tighter window of waste collections, so bags are on the street for a shorter period.

We will continue to advocate for such a change, which we believe will help present the city as a more attractive and welcoming location in the evening and will assist with combatting vermin and bag bursts, which add to litter on the street.

Richard Guiney

Dublin Town CEO

Show respect for metal detecting

The demonisation of metal detecting is unfair.

This legal hobby is an interesting way to spend time outdoors while learning about our historical past.

Claims that unregulated use of detection devices pose a serious risk to Ireland’s archaeological heritage are simply not true.

Responsible metal detectorists will adhere to the law regarding the reporting of found items of historical interest to the relevant authority.

This is combined with respect for the land on which the find was made.

Like every community there are those who overlook the rules.

Applying the tar brush to all is over zealous painting.

The impression is that Irish archaeological heritage is an area best left to those with a background/postcode /university specific place in our society.

The amateur metal detectorist is not well regarded in the rarified professional area of historical research.

Contrast that to the UK where metal detecting enthusiasts work alongside the authorities to uncover the past.

Metal detecting has a role to play in discovering items from our past.

For the apparatus of the state to be applied to a person metal detecting has all the optics of a police state.

There is enough space in the historical field for everybody to enjoy looking for Ireland’s buried past.

John Tierney

Waterford

Hunting Hill homes for new book

A major book on some of Cork’s most important architects of the 19th and early 20th centuries is nearing completion, and so I am very keen to hear from any owners of any remaining houses designed by the Hill architects.

The three generations of Hill architects — William Henry, Henry, Arthur and Henry Houghton Hill — designed hundreds of buildings right across Munster between 1827 and 1951, with many in Cork city and environs.

I can be contacted c/o Gandon Editions, by email gandoneditions@gmail.com or by telephone (021 477 0830).

Dagmar Ó Riain-Raedel

Oysterhaven, Kinsale

Co Cork

Caring shouldn’t be funded by charity

I recently saw an ad on TV for Family Carers Ireland, and it made me incredibly angry.

Why do people in this wealthy country have to ask for donations in order to provide vital care for their disabled children and sick loved ones?

Why does this state not wrap its arms around families in their time of need?

We can do better. We must do better.

Bernie Linnane

Dromahair

Co Leitrim