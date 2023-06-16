Letters to the Editor: Chilling how freedom of speech can be easily closed down

I have just returned from Vienna where I attended the International Summit for Peace in Ukraine, which was organised by the International Peace Bureau and a range of other peace groups, such as the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.

Sean MacBride was a former president of the International Peace Bureau and I myself was a board member for a three-year period.

The conference featured contributions from many distinguished guests, some online and some in person.

Among the contributors were Noam Chomsky and Jeffrey Sachs, who was a special adviser to two UN secretaries general, Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-moon, as well as speakers from both Ukraine and Russia. The conference concluded with the issuing of a Declaration for Peace in Ukraine calling for a ceasefire, and negotiations to end the horror of that brutally destructive war.

But what was extremely disturbing about this event was the fact that, just 48 hours before the peace conference was to begin, the venue host abruptly cancelled and shortly before this, the Press Club Concordia also refused to make its premises in Vienna available for a press conference about the summit. Peace, it seems, cannot be discussed, especially peace in Ukraine.

This is a chilling example of how freedom of speech can be closed down and how a compliant media goes along with, in fact enables, such censorship. It has unfortunate echoes of dark times that we had hoped were left in the past.

Based on our own recent history, we in Ireland should know that peace will only come about through dialogue and that talking works where war fails.

Joe Murray

At a crossroads on a united Ireland

After a century of independence, Ireland has reached a crossroads on our journey to take our place among the nations of the world.

If we continue down the road of genuine peace and reconciliation on the Island of Ireland a united Ireland is on the horizon, but this must be unity of the peoples of Ireland rather than of the four green fields.

For such a small country with limited resources, Ireland has played an important altruistic role in promoting global peace and justice. This is now under threat by the determination of successive governments to abandon a policy of active neutrality, that is supported by most Irish people, and become entangled with EU and Nato western military alliances that are promoting global domination and exploitation at the expense of the majority of humanity.

The top-down consultative forum organised by the Department of Foreign Affairs is intended to take us down the road of militarism and exploitation by fortress Europe or US-led Nato full spectrum dominance.

The war in Ukraine is doing colossal damage to the peoples of Ukraine and Russia. The Irish Government was in a unique position as a member of the UN Security Council throughout 2022 to help promote peace between Ukraine and Russia but chose instead to support those who were determined to use the conflict in Ukraine as a proxy war against Russia. Now, this conflict has the potential to have catastrophic consequences for all of humanity.

It is vital that the people of Ireland engage with these forum sessions in Cork, Galway, and Dublin, to persuade the Irish Government to respect the democratic wishes of the Irish people to promote global peace and justice instead of wars and military domination that are destroying the global environment.

Edward Horgan

Timing is key

Astonishing to read, ‘Woman declared dead in Ecuador knocks on coffin during wake’. It was reported her son got a shock during the service, I would say it was nothing compared with his mother’s upon realising she was alive and in a coffin! It surely proves timing is everything in life...

Stephen O’Hara

Blatant fouls cannot be denied

Even Larry the Limerick cat knows there were, not one but two blatant fouls at the end of the Munster hurling final between Clare and Limerick last Sunday. “Tony Kelly and Adam Hogan were patently fouled in front of Liam (Referee Liam Gordan)", said Brian Gavin ( Irish Examiner, June 12). Many other commentators made similar comments.

When John Kiely, manager of the Limerick team, was asked about this after the game, he commented: “For me there was no free there. No free.”

Then he goes on to conflate this incident with a ‘65’ not given at the end of the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final between Limerick and Kilkenny ( Irish Examiner, June 12). This is a common enough occurrence in hurling where umpires and lines-persons inadvertently make a wrong call and has nothing to do with the referee not, inexplicably, giving a free, a very ‘scoreable’ free for blatant foul play.

John Kiely then appears to contradict himself when he says with respect to Clare and the free not given: “You have to suck it up when it doesn’t go your way”, inadvertently admitting there was foul play not blown by the referee at the end of the game.

As someone who has spent a lifetime in education and for part of that time as a principal of a secondary school, it was sad to see his decision to play down the obvious and then try to justify it.

What an example for his pupils. How many times have teachers/principals to deal with a pupil who has done something wrong but who denies it and when caught out, then tries to justify it, “I wasn’t the only one at it”. Etc.

Joseph Mackey

Ballincollig greenway is a vital development

The proposed Ballincollig greenway to school is firmly planted in the minds of my grandkids who one day hope to be able to walk and cycle to said school in safety without having to detour needlessly on main roads.

Meanwhile, their parents are looking forward to the increased house prices that the proposed Maglin greenway project will bring with it. But it isn’t all that superficial for them. My grandkids currently use the green spaces to play but with additional seating and improvements in planting their safe route to school will also become an improved play area.

The project within the housing estates presents a multitude of benefits for residents of ALL ages.

From improved connectivity and mobility to the creation of safe and accessible spaces, the project will foster a sustainable and active lifestyle that Ballincollig, and Ireland as whole, should be moving towards.

Additionally, the environmental enhancements, aesthetic improvements, and preservation of heritage that is currently decaying will contribute to a thriving and vibrant community currently held hostage by the roads of Ballincollig.

The greenway will undoubtedly serve as a model for future urban development initiatives eventually linking to Ballincollig proper and beyond. We need to ensure that the health, wellbeing and safety of future generations aren’t held back by the false narratives and misguided fears of a minority that currently oppose and threaten to hold back the Maglin Greenway.

Eoin Twomey

