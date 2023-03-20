Letters to the editor: How much longer can the housing crisis go on?

If anyone was still in any doubts that Government housing policy has failed, surely the harrowing report on the conditions a mother and her children were forced to live in before an offer of emergency accommodation last week must finally dispel them (‘Pregnant single mother’s rented flat has sewage leaking into kitchen and bathroom’, Irish Examiner, March 16). The policy that relies on the private sector to provide social and affordable homes is a disaster. Not only is it at the core of the current crisis, it prevents effective corrective actions to be taken by entities whose only objective is to provide housing. The current policy turns homes into commodities to be exploited rather than seeing them as vital social goods. How long is it going to take — and how many lives destroyed — before there is an end to the theorising and dreaming up of variations of the same failed policy before we all get real about this crucial matter?

Government must take ownership of the crisis and initiate a planned social and affordable housing build programme, based on projected need, under the direct oversight of a minister. That is the only solution to tackling the present shortage of social and affordable homes. And it carries the additional bonus of protecting future generations from ever having to live in the shameful conditions you report on and be free of the fear of falling into homelessness.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

Putting housing on the long finger

I would like to express my deep appreciation to our leader Mr Leo Varadkar for interrupting his essential, vital, and imperative White House visit to briefly address the Irish people on the housing crisis, a crisis he fully acknowledges. Taking time out from the fine-dining and cocktail soirees our leader announced that this housing emergency would be addressed... seven months from now in the October budget! Thousands of our citizens and their children are therefore set to spend the entire summer making desperate phone calls, writing begging letters, and making heartfelt pleas to whomever to help them put a roof over their heads.

I would venture to suggest that our leader’s cocktail of choice might be ‘Tents on the Beach’, as this may well turn out to be a drink of prosaic proportions. Mr Varadkar asserted that “no corner had yet been turned” in relation to this crisis, which is at odds with his second in command, Micheál Martin, who confidently announced in New York that “we have a turned a corner”. Unlike the Taoiseach, Mr Martin has obviously seen the promised land, but it must wait for seven months until everyone else sees it! It may be a case of less turning a corner and more going around the bend!

We are all indeed blessed to have such inspired leadership in our midst. I don’t know about you, but I’m actually welling up with pride as I type this letter.

Derek Ross

Templeogue

Dublin 6W

Remaining neutral in all aspects of war

Minister Eamon Ryan quoted Daniel O’Connell in Hong Kong as justification for Ireland’s support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. Ryan stated that: “There was a famous Irish patriot, Daniel O’Connell — The Liberator — and he said one line and I think it’s appropriate here: Nothing that’s morally wrong can be politically correct.” Daniel O’Connell was a dedicated pacifist who would have been appalled at the carnage in Ukraine. He was dedicated to peaceful non-violent means throughout his public life. “Not for all the universe contains would I, in the struggle for what I conceive my country’s cause, consent to the effusion of a single drop of blood, except my own.”

In typical Irish Government doublespeak Eamon Ryan said: “While Ireland remained a militarily neutral country, it was not neutral on the war itself" (CNBC Asia, March 15). A genuinely neutral country should remain neutral in all wars. The overwhelming majority of Irish people want the Irish Government to pursue a policy of active positive neutrality promoting international peace and justice. In this 21st century, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and the reality that wars create mass destruction of our global environment means that all wars are morally wrong.

The Irish Government and the Green Party in particular should be promoting peace by peaceful means only. St Patrick would be equally appalled at his festival being used to promote the continuation of wars in Ukraine and elsewhere.

Edward Horgan

Castletroy

Limerick

Gratitude for all mothers

In today’s changing world in the name of equality, women have been pushed into the workplace where they still fight to overcome gender-based barriers. The entire dynamics of the family home has changed and it’s important for us to recognise the important role of mothers, who are nation builders as we celebrate Mother’s Day.

I stand in awe of those many powerful women out there who, besides looking after the home and raising their children — a full-time job in itself — also go out and work while continuing their ongoing struggle to break through the glass ceiling.

As a mother, and a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women Organisation, I would like to touch on the role of mothers and the reverence that Islam has bestowed upon them. Although Islam fully endorses the right for women to work, at the same time it divides the roles and responsibilities of the mother and father; husband and wife. According to Islam, it is the responsibility of the husband alone to provide food and shelter for the family and whatever the wife earns is solely hers and is not required to spend it on the family though she may do so if she pleases.

Islam recognises the important role mothers play, a role which cannot be filled by anyone else and one which is lifelong; it is not a part-time job and one from which you can simply retire. It is no wonder the holy founder of Islam, Mohammed (peace be upon him) declared: “Paradise lies at

the feet of your mothers.” The Worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hadhrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (may Allah be his Helper), who is a strong advocate for women’s rights and has also visited Ireland, has said: “Remember that the key for any nation to thrive and progress lies in the hands of the mothers of that nation.”

I wish all mothers a very happy Mother’s Day and I pray that we take a moment not just on Mother’s Day but on a daily basis, to express our love and gratitude towards our mothers and recognise their worth as individuals and as a nation.

Nudrat Malik

Bettystown

Meath

Correct the record on Civil War killings

Much attention has been given in this year of commemoration to the totally unjustified Ballyseedy and Countess Bridge killings by the then-fledgling State of anti-Treaty forces.

Surely 100 years after those events it should be possible to take another look at all matters pertaining to the rejection by anti-Treatyites of the

Dáil vote in favour of the treaty by 64 votes to 57, its acceptance by the people in the June 1922 general election when pro-Treaty candidates secured 80% of the popular vote. Yet civil war ensued when we had such tragedies as Ballyseedy, Knocknagoshel, and approximately 67 National Army soldiers were murdered in Kerry when the State was on verge of collapse, and National Army soldiers had to even escort food supplies.

On November 25, 2022, Senator Michael McDowell is reported giving an address at Glasnevin when he deplored the exclusion of official recognition of soldiers of the National Army who defended democracy and the new State here, but which event was boycotted by our army and politicians. Mr McDowell’s uncle Brian McNeill was killed on Ben Bulben along with five others known as Sligo’s Noble Six, they are well commemorated and honoured, but 22 National Army soldiers murdered in the county are largely forgotten like the 700-plus killed around the country. A small broken cross marks the spot in the Ox mountains where Brig General Joe Ring of the National Army and founder member of An Garda Síochána was murdered, but is impossible to find now in the wilderness there.

The senator also said that we are now mature enough to honour the Irish soldiers of the Great War, but not the defenders of the nascent State here. Memorials abound to the anti-Treatyites, such as the round tower to Liam Lynch, leader of the Irregulars, but hardly anything at all to those who defended the State at its inception. An intriguing situation where the losers and rejectionists are honoured.

It’s time to grow up and give the full picture and perhaps also to correct the Dáil record about extrajudicial killings.

As Sean Lemass said, terrible things were done on both sides, but I feel the balance of blame lies with those who rejected the will of the people and caused civil war.

Brendan Cafferty

Ballina

Mayo