Letters to the Editor: Benedict represented a repressive church

I was heartened to read that Merchants Quay Ireland has been permitted to open Dublin’s first Medically Supervised Injecting Facility (MSIF) — “Ireland’s first medically supervised injection facility gets go-ahead”, Irish Examiner, Dec 31.
As a local resident and community campaigner for Victoria’s first MSIF in Richmond (which opened in June 2018), I applaud this decision which will address a major public health crisis in your beautiful city.
Many community members who live near our MSIF approve of the facility which provides support for people who have used illicit drugs in our community for years.
Three immediate benefits of our MSIF:
— the non-judgmental provision of compassionate, professional support and rehabilitation services that are improving the health and wellbeing of its clients
— a reduction in residents finding and managing overdosed human beings in laneways and gardens, and
— a reduction in the distressing sound of ambulance sirens.
All of the above have provided much-needed improvement in the life of our local community.
Well done, Dublin: a compassionate, humane and evidence-based decision.
Judy Ryan
Melbourne
Victoria Australia
It seems to me, from listening to national and local radio over the past year and reading items in newspapers, the performance of staff of our passport office can best be describes as “shameful” and or “disgraceful”.