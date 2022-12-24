Letters to the Editor: Millions at risk of starvation in Horn of Africa

As we prepare for Christmas and all that the season brings the debate continues as to whether the extraordinary suffering of people in conflict and drought affected countries in the Horn of Africa meets the definition of a famine.

Declarations of famine occur when at least 20% of households face an extreme lack of food, at least 30% of children suffer from acute malnutrition, and two people in every 10,000 die each day due to outright starvation or a combination of malnutrition and disease.

That our consciences are only pricked at the formal declaration of famine is like saying we’ll only respond to a fire when it is big enough, and by which time it is almost always already too late to control.

The reality is that across the Horn of Africa today hundreds of thousands of people are at risk of starvation, regardless of whether we call it a famine or not. According to the UN at least 36.1m people are affected by one of the most severe and longest droughts in recent history, a drought expected to continue well into 2023. This includes 7.8m people in Somalia where Trócaire has worked for the last 30 years.

It is vital that the international community keeps a focus on this devastating crisis; there is no respite in sight with drought in the Horn of Africa expected to continue well into 2023.

Famine is just a word. A famine declaration does not tell us of the enormous suffering of people forced to leave their homes.

It does not tell us of small children having to walk days with their families to reach places of safety.

It doesn’t tell of people dying on the move, and being hastily buried by family members on the side of the road.It does not tell of girls forced to leave school to work, to care for sick family members, and who in the middle of prolonged drought and armed conflict are left exposed to sexual violence during ever longer journeys to fetch water and firewood.

A famine declaration does not tell us that lack of food is caused by our failure to protect the lives, rights, dignity, and aspirations of all members of society equally.

Caoimhe de Barra

CEO, Trócaire

Maynooth

Co Kildare

Wishing for a decent health service

Ireland has a long history of producing graduates of the highest caliber. Many have gone on to fill the highest positions in International companies and organisations.

Yet, an unfortunate fact is that between politicians and civil servants (all highly educated persons) this country, for decades, has been unable to put in place a “satisfactory” health service capable of providing for the needs of the Irish People.

Very Sad.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork

Acknowledgment for our priests’ work

In all the hustle and bustle of this time of year one group is often overlooked, this is a very busy time of year for them after all, they will be preparing Christmas liturgies, homilies and welcoming large numbers of visitors to Masses. Today, more than ever we need our priests — from cradle to grave at moments when we are happiest in celebration, in the midst of sickness or despairing in grief, we call on them. During the pandemic they continued to minister in very trying circumstances and many have not had a proper break since. This Christmas week I wish to acknowledge and thank our priests. May God continue to bless them in their ministry.

Stephen O’Hara

Carrowmore

Sligo

Kind gesture in season of goodwill

I was in Pouladuff Road Post Office on Tuesday last with two Ukrainian girls who were sending some parcels home to their families.

We were discussing what the cost might be, when a gentleman, who was leaving, said he couldn’t help overhearing our conversation and handed me money towards same.

It all happened so quickly and then he was gone. I barely got to thank him. But I was dumbfounded when I realised it was €100.

On behalf of the girls and myself I would like to sincerely thank him again for his kindness. To that kind soul I hope you have a great Christmas.

Kevin Walsh

Douglas

Cork

Very little goodwill in animal slaughter

Christmas is supposed to be a time of peace and goodwill, yet there is nothing peaceful about the slaughter of the estimated one million turkeys that will be consumed in Ireland this Christmas. Nor can the slaughter of half-a-million pigs in the run-up to Christmas be considered an act of goodwill.

Gerry Boland

Keadue

Co Roscommon

Recalling mother’s sacrifices for Santa

I have one abiding memory of Christmas as a little boy, it’s a lovely memory of a little red truck I got from Santa.

I don’t know why but I can’t remember any other Christmas present as vividly as that little truck.

Looking back now, many decades later, I realise just how difficult it was for Santa to bring that truck to me.

My mother, God rest her, had her hands full with three of us. All reared on a widows pension and whatever she earned from any work she could get.

I recall looking at the little red truck in the window of the International Stores in Ballina, a window that was an Aladdin’s cave of toys, and my mother asking me what I wanted from Santa.

I know now that she did much more than just write to Santa to tell him to bring me that truck.

I don’t think I ever thanked her for that and for all the other Christmases she “wrote” to Santa.

So maybe now is a good time to say: “Thank you Nora for making sure that Santa never forgot us and for all the sacrifices you made for us in your life, you truly were an exceptional woman.”

John Higgins

Ballina

Co Mayo

Vigilance against the politics of hate

The conviction in a German court of a 97-year old former concentration camp secretary for her role in the murder of more than 10,000 people serves as a reminder of what human beings are capable of, given a certain set of social, political, and economic circumstances.

The Far Right and organised racism are again on the rise in Europe, and we must be forever vigilant lest they take us down a similar path to the one that led to Irmgard Furchner facing that terrible charge.

Let’s not forget the lessons of history. Compassion and common human decency are perfect antidotes to the politics of hate.

John Fitzgerald

Callan

Co Kilkenny

Fairness for our fishing community

It is long past time our fishing communities got a fairer shake and more diligent attention in our negotiations with our treaty partners in Europe. Agriculture is crucial. Fishing is crucial.

Michael Deasy

Bandon

Co Cork

Move over Musk, I’m here for the job

Elon Musk stated: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!”.

Well, here I am. I have never been hesitant to try something new and am always willing to give my opinion on most topics even when some people might not want to hear them. I am not going to be silly enough to ask people whether they want me in the job and then accept that so I will be able to fill the position into the distant future.

I would come into the position with no biases and would welcome suggestions on how to manage Twitter as I don’t actually use it so I might need some professional development. Although I am a defender of free speech, I would have no problem banning Trump from the platform. I await Mr Musk’s employment offer with anticipation.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Victoria, Melbourne