Letters to the Editor: Privileged to have spent a working life with Concern

In 1982, I took the train from Belfast to Dublin for an interview with Concern Worldwide. As a 26-year old with a law degree and good intentions, I was fortunate to be hired and become part of an incredibly committed, diverse Concern team that worked in the refugee camps of the Thai-Cambodian border. As I witnessed the professional and caring way our staff worked, I saw no reason to leave, and my two years assignment became a lifetime commitment.

In my time with Concern, I have been privileged to be part of, and to lead teams in response to many emergencies. Rwanda, Kosovo, Haiti, Darfur, it was in places like these, amidst the most difficult and inhumane situations, where I saw most clearly the extraordinary resilience and humanity of people, even when pushed to their very limit.

In times of crisis, I saw the courage and professionalism of Concern’s thousands of national staff, even when they themselves, their families and loved ones were often also caught up in these incredibly difficult circumstances.

No two crises are the same, but Concern’s focus has always been working with the communities most affected, and engaging with them every step of the way in their own recovery.

This often takes place in remote, insecure areas, but it is carried by a tidal wave of compassion and generosity from the people of Ireland, even when times are tough at home.

We never take this support for granted and before I step down as CEO, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to the Irish public for continuing to support Concern.

It has been a privilege to lead the organisation for the past 10 years and as I step down from the role, I am delighted to welcome David Regan as the new CEO for Concern Worldwide. Concern could not be in more assured hands in the coming years.

Dominic MacSorley

Outgoing CEO

Concern Worldwide

Hospital’s failing on doctors’ families

As another non-consultant hospital doctor (NCHD) who is weary of the training structure that makes it impossible to balance work and life, I am so glad that my friend and colleague, Dr Conlon, wrote the article ‘I’m a paediatric doctor, but my job means I may never have children of my own’, Irish Examiner, Nov 30.

Perhaps unusually for a female NCHD at my level, I have two preschool-aged children. I am currently on a training scheme with the Royal College of Physicians. In the space of two years, I will have worked in five different hospitals in two different counties. At the moment, I work a 24 hour shift approximately once a week. I have regularly been rostered for in excess of 70 hours per week. Needless to say, none of this is conducive to any sort of family life or routine.

The next step of my training (Higher Specialist Training) offers no hope of a reprieve. If anything, the future is even more bleak. Five more years of inhumane call rotas, multiple relocations (likely to at least three different cities), and being forced to go abroad for a fellowship. The thought of this process is unappealing to anyone in their right mind, but to a mother of small children, it seems downright impossible. How many people would be able to ask that of their spouse? Of their children?

The HSE needs all the doctors it can get. The best chance it has of holding onto them is by making it possible to work in the system while also having a life. Make it possible for us to raise our families. Otherwise, medicine will no longer be the career for me.

Diane Kell

Shankill

Dublin

New consultants’ contract is flawed

In 2008, our hospital manager refused to sign off my new contract as I had 52 hours allocated to my public service commitment and insisted this be changed to the hours agreed between the contract negotiators, the consultant bodies and department of health: 39 hours. That contract also permitted private work at the hospital, so there was a financial incentive for me to remain in the public hospital. This policy is one of those recommended in international research to retain doctors in public hospital systems. As a consequence, I was available 5 days a week to care for patients in the hospital and at weekends.

What will the result of this new consultant contract be as reported in the media last week?

First, consultants who sign the contract will not have any private practice in the contracting hospital but would instead have an option to do off-site practice at private hospitals or clinics after they had fulfilled their 37 hours in the public hospital. If previous contract implementation in public hospitals continues as at present, this could be completed in three days or less and in my own case, I would no longer be available 5 days a week at the public hospital.

Second, private hospital infrastructure developments and activity may very well increase, as the displaced private patients from the public hospital system will have their care in private hospitals and much of this care will be provided by public hospital consultants as indeed is currently the case. In addition, this care is predominantly funded by private health insurance, and is the single largest contributing factor to inequity of access to hospital care according to the OECD.

In her book on inequality in Irish health care, this was described by Sara Burke, now Professor of Health Policy and Management at Trinity College, as “Irish apartheid”.

The flaw in this new contract I believe, is permitting consultants off site private practice rather than encouraging these highly trained doctors to work more hours in the public hospital.

None the less, sufficient numbers of consultants may not have returned to this country if off-site private practice had not been allowed.

The battle in contract negotiations is consistent with the history of battles between medical bodies and governments, well documented in Ruth Barrington’s book, Health Medicine and Politics in Ireland 1900-1970, and indeed, beyond that time period.

For now, given the state of our overrun and inadequate public hospital infrastructure, inequality in Irish health care may increase in the medium term and persist indefinitely based on the financial incentives offered by voluntary private health insurance,

Dr. John Barton,

Consultant Physician

(retired, Portiuncula Hospital),

Ballymoneen Road, Galway

Loyalist bonfires are sectarian pyres

There have been many suggestions from groups and individuals on both sides of the border expressing their views on either the retention or changing of Ireland’s national flag to facilitate a possible debate on a united Ireland.

Calls for a civil debate on issues like the national flag are to be welcomed. In the interim, would those individuals and groups engaged in this issue let their views be known about the ‘11th Night’, when massive bonfires across the North adorned with the Irish Tricolour are incinerated as part of a global cultural phenomenon? Many of these bonfires contain vast imitation funeral pyres adorned with nationalist and republican effigies of people who were voted for, in the main, by Catholics. We are told that these bonfires are inclusive celebrations of loyalist culture where everyone is welcome and respected. This ‘respect’ does not appear to include the thousands who vote for the politicians whose images, names and symbols are consumed in numerous celebratory conflagrations.

Tom Cooper

Templeogue

Dublin 6w

Shame of tents for asylum seekers

If proof is needed for the Government’s double track treatment of people arriving in this country seeking refuge from oppression, then its treatment of 80 asylum seekers left in freezing tented accomodation in Co Clare, until the President had to intervene on their behalf, provides incontestable evidence.

We should all bow our heads in shame.

Brendan Butler

Drumcondra, D.9