Letters to the Editor: We need a new Ireland defence forces

It is worth reflecting on past and present governments that have continually failed to organise and deliver a cohesive Irish defence strategy for all of its citizens.

One hundred years of neglect of our Defence Forces has finally delivered the fatal blow with every unit under strength, under-equipped, unable to attract sufficient recruits, and unable to stop the exodus from its dwindling military ranks to oblivion.

This government policy always appeared intended to give just enough limited resources to defend the state but never to defend the Irish nation.

It is true when we are incapable of learning from historical mistakes we condemn ourselves to repeat them.

A new Ireland Defence Force must be capable of utilising and harmonising the human resources (full, part and flexi time citizens) of the whole island and not just the 26 counties. I believe we need a radical change of government to truly transform the lives of all our citizens whether it be in defence, housing, health, and unification.

Michael Hagan

Dunmurry

Co Antrim

Dismayed at resignations

As a member of the Quality, Safety & Risk Committee of CoAction, it was with dismay and disappointment that I noted the resignations of all but two of the Board of Trustees of Co Action on December 8.

These board members voluntarily gave of their time, competencies, wisdom and professional expertise for the benefit of the organisation and those who avail of Co Action’s services in a manner that merits respect and gratitude from everyone, irrespective of whether one agrees or otherwise, with the decisions they make on behalf of the organization, service users and members.

The decision to resign cannot have been taken easily, but I am confident it was taken in the best interest of the organisation they served to the best of their collective abilities. I cannot begin to imagine the upset this has caused to each of them on a personal level.

I would therefore like to publicly and sincerely thank them for their integrity, commitment and generosity of spirit.

How we treat each other says a lot about the world we live in.

Gretta Scully

Clonakilty

Co Cork

Islands must get improvements

A number of islands off the south and west coasts need urgent improvements to protect the lives and livelihoods of people who need regular access to these islands.

These islands include Dursey Island off west Cork, and Turbot Island off Galway but these and other islands have been waiting several years for these life-saving improvements to take place.

If the local councils do not have enough funds to undertake these works, then funds should be provided by the government. Our government can afford to spend over €40m to provide prize money for the horse racing industry, and can afford to spend billions of euro on infrastructure projects in the east of the country but continues to treat the west of Ireland as the poor relation when it comes to funding vital life-saving projects.

Edward Horgan

Castletroy

Limerick

Objection to Rock of Cashel plans

We would like to express, in strongest terms, the protest of our international society against the plans of Marymount Assets Ltd, owners of the Cashel Palace Hotel, to build a 28 room, two block luxury hotel on southern slopes of The Rock of Cashel.

This is no more than historic vandalism which will destroy the historic value of a world heritage site. The International Sister Fidelma Society, formed in 2001 to celebrate Peter Tremayne’s international bestselling Sister Fidelma murder mysteries, set in 7th century Cashel, has brought Fidelma fans from many countries to the town over many years.

From 2006 the Féile Fidelma was established as a three-day gathering of fans in Cashel and was held until 2020 when Covid caused a break in organising the gathering. The last event brought Fidelma fans from 15 countries to Cashel, from Japan to Argentine, from the Czech Republic to the USA, and Sweden to France.

The Féile brought to Cashel two Irish government ministers to officially open it at various times and attracted many speakers on academic and cultural affairs of Cashel, among them Dr Patrick Gleeson, who conducted extensive research on The Rock and who is now leading academic protests against this piece of crass historic and literary vandalism.

We echo Dr Gleeson’s statement that “the issue with this development would necessitate destroying a good deal of the archaeology that exists within the footprint of the development area".

David Robert Wooten

The International Sister Fidelma Society

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

A reflection on changing society

As we near the end of 2022, a century after the outbreak of the Irish Civil War, we can truly reflect on a changing Irish society in a very positive manner. Who could have considered twenty or even ten years ago that a Fianna Fáil Taoiseach of this fair country of ours would or could be invited to address the multitudes at Béal na Blath one hundred years after the death of Michael Collins? Well, it came to pass in a historic and healing manner. Hopefully, in a gesture of similar reconciliation Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be requested to similarly attend and address the Liam Lynch Centenary Commemoration at Kilcrumper next year.

John Arnold

Fermoy

Co Cork

In search of a dragon licence

With regard to the story ‘California girl given licence to own a unicorn – if she finds one’, Irish Examiner, Dec 9. At least it shows fantastic ambition on young Madeline’s part and great foresight by the director of the LA department that issued one to her.

Now, can I get one for a dragon?

Liam Power

Dundalk

Co Louth

Fox takes special place in crib

The saga of Dublin’s live animal crib, and the conflicting views about its aptness, remind me of my own favourite crib, the one unveiled each Yuletide in Limerick’s Dominican church.

It doesn’t have any living, breathing animals like the controversial Dublin display, or the original crib back in Bethlehem 2000 years ago, but it does have an additional feature that endears it to animal lovers.

Along with the usual depictions of Mary, Joseph and Jesus, and the time-honoured farm livestock, you’ll find an effigy of a little fox among the animals encircling the Christ child.

This celebrates a legend associated with the Holy Family. It states that one of the Three Wise Men gave the Baby Jesus the gift of a fox cub. Months later, when the cub had grown to maturity, Mary and Joseph had to grab the child and flee after hearing that the jealous and blood-thirsty King Herod intended to slay the Saviour.

As the soldiers closed in with their packs of hounds, the fox led them on a false trail. Over hills and through valleys, in hail rain and snow he dodged the baying pack, throwing them off the scent. Thus was the Holy Family saved from Herod’s vengeance.

Whatever the truth of the legend, I like the idea of a fox taking his place in the crib.

John Fitzgerald

Callan

Co Kilkenny

Local authorities and housing aims

I see in the last few days the UK Prime Minister has lifted the onus on the various local authorities to provide collectively, up to 300,000 local authority houses within the year, subject to certain conditions. The fact that this number was arrived at must mean that by some measure this number was in some way feasible. Seeing the population of the UK is approximately 12 times the population of Ireland, if we were to provide a comparative number of local authority housing it would mean building some 25,000.

I read that of the 9000 social houses, the Government promised to provide within 2022, just 1500 were delivered midway through 2022.

Who has fallen down on the job? How does the minister monitor the performance of those responsible to provide? I imagine each local authority has been allocated a certain number, the size of which would vary from large authorities to small, so looking at the figure of 1500 being provided, we can take it that some if not all authorities have not provided what they were allocated.

Can we expect a due diligence report from the minister which would indicate where the shortages of committed provisions of public housing occur, identifying the reason for same, as well as his remedy to bring the provision up to speed?

Desmond Murphy

Douglas Rd

Cork