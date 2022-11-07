Letters to the Editor: Protesting churchgoers led to Sheehy brouhaha

Missing from Allison O’Connor’s take on Fr Sheehy — ‘We may be appalled at the sermon, but Fr Sheehy spouted company policy’ (Irish Examiner, November 4) is was it not for the fact that 30 or so people walked out during his Sunday sermon, some of whom were reportedly heckling him as they did so, there would be no story.

Indeed, a Fine Gael politician in the town ominously suggested as much afterwards. In that regard we owe a debt of gratitude to those courageous parishioners who left St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church

For supporters of Fr Sheehy it should be noted that he now has the distinction of being censured not just once but twice by the Catholic hierarchy since he returned from Louisiana.

Equally those on the left that decry everything the Catholic church stands for would be wise to remember that unless one states it explicitly to their family or next of kin, their funeral mass will be officiated by a man of the cloth.

As an agnostic (yes, I sit on the fence) I can only speculate what Jesus would say to Fr Sheehy were he around today. I’d like to think that he would simply say to him, “come Fr Sean, let’s pray together” instead of the brouhaha that has been regurgitated by the baying mob this last week to no discernible effect.

Tom McElligott

Tournageehy

Listowel

Co. Kerry

Fr Sheehy was just doing his job

Fr Sheehy was carrying out his duty as a Catholic priest by warning his congregation that Catholic teaching (which has been constant for 2,000 years) is that — as St Paul writes — ‘those who do these things will not inherit the Kingdom of God’.

It is reported that he had just met a mother whose 17-year-old daughter showed her mother a condom that was (it seems) given to her in the street from a HSE van in Tralee.

I think this is what initiated the sermon on sexual sins and on how hell is real.

It is newsworthy only because so few priests (and bishops) are doing their job.

Micheál Ó Fearghail

Glanmire

Cork

Gay people’s hell is homophobia

Given the increasingly paltry attendance figures at real religious places like churches, perhaps the recent remarks by Fr Seán Sheehy are an attempt to boost attendance figures at fictional religious places like hell?

The only hell gay people need to worry about is the real hell of homophobia, which is rooted in religious teaching and fomented by the likes of the vile remarks uttered by Fr Sheehy.

Rob Sadlier

Rathfarnham

Dublin 16

Glow festival news in poor taste

While I appreciate the need to lighten the gloom — ‘Cork City will glow this Christmas despite energy cost fears’ (Irish Examiner, November 3)

Announcing the lights in Cork will be introduced this year “without reference to costs” is an insult to all those who are suffering the effects of the current economic situation.

Barnardos published a report that shows 25% of respondents have not enough money for food.

Surely a commitment to reduce the expenditure on the lights by 25% would be justified in the present circumstances.

Barry Mahon

Sherkin Island

Co. Cork

Well done to all the GAA volunteers

For the past four weekends, I have had the pleasure of enjoying the county hurling and football finals staged at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

I was able to enjoy a total of nine matches from the comfort of the South Stand, protected from the elements, with a perfect view of the entire pitch, and it brought home to me what a wonderful stadium we have.

There were many standout moments for me — in the hurling, the absorbing contest between Fr O’Neills and Courcey Rovers, the drawn match between Inniscarra and Castlemartyr, and the final between the Barr’s and the Rockies. The latter two matches were played in monsoon conditions and one could only marvel at the skill levels, fitness and commitment of all the players involved in such appalling weather.

A special word of commendation goes to the match officials for their performances and endurance in such trying conditions and also to the Barrack Street Band for the stoic professionalism in completing their musical programme. The replay of the Inniscarra and Castlemartyr final provided unimaginable drama culminating in the John O’Keeffe penalty save and the last puck of the game, winning goal by Colm Casey for Inniscarra.

The football finals, by comparison, may not have been as dramatic, but still provided their own highlights as exemplified by the leadership and elegant play of Aidan Walsh for Kanturk, the blinding double save by Aodh Ó Máirtín and the point from the sideline by Luke Connolly for Nemo.

Ger Millerick, Fr O'Neills struggles to keep possession. from Olan Crowley, Courcey Rovers in the Co-Op Superstores Cork County Senior A Hurling Championship Round 2 game at Ovens, Co. Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

As a mere spectator, I was forcibly reminded of the incredible level of volunteerism which underpins the playing of all these games, from club officials, team mentors, stewards to turnstile and scoreboard operators and ground staff. This applies also to those wonderfully dedicated people who give of their time to prepare and organise teams of young girls and boys for the series of mini games, thus giving all of them the opportunity to play at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

I was very impressed by the very efficient, clockwork like precision with which the finals were organised on the day, from the team photographs before the start of the matches, the prompt way in which all matches started on time, and the well-prepared area for the presentation of the winning trophies.

This is a tribute to County Board chairman Marc Sheehan and his staff, and is something of which they should all be very proud. I find it very gratifying that this magnificent stadium was made available to host the playing of the Liam Miller Memorial match and is to be the venue on Thursday next for the Munster and South Africa rugby game, and thereby showcasing a stadium of which we can all be very proud.

Tadhg Nash

Ovens

Co. Cork

McSharry’s courage of his convictions

I admire Marc McSharry for his honesty and bravery to call it as it is. I wish more politicians would have the courage and bravery to stand up for what they believe in and not to follow party policies which they know can be divisive with the people they represent.

Bigger issues around some politicians have been roundly defended by the leader of Fianna Fáil, it seems some TDs are treated depending on who they are and where they come from.

Fair and transparent standards in politics is what everyone requires and sadly it is badly lacking at present.

Martin Hennigan

Swinford

Co. Mayo

Leaders need to push for ceasefire

From the beginning of the war in Ukraine, PANA has called for a ceasefire and UN chaired negotiations.

Now as this war drags on, we can not only imagine the devastation on Ukrainian people, but also consequently watch apparently helpless as a major economic recession with a cost-of-living crisis is spreading across Europe.

PANA welcomes the recent “unprecedented agreement” on the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea, and the historic agreement on a permanent cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia.

We once again call on our political leaders to reject geopolitical interests and work for a ceasefire and UN chaired negotiations in the Ukraine war.

Roger Cole

Chair

Peace & Neutrality Alliance

Dalkey Business Centre