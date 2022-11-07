Letters to the Editor: Protesting churchgoers led to Sheehy brouhaha

A special word of commendation goes to the match officials for their performances and endurance in such trying conditions and also to the Barrack Street Band for the stoic professionalism in completing their musical programme. The replay of the Inniscarra and Castlemartyr final provided unimaginable drama culminating in the John O’Keeffe penalty save and the last puck of the game, winning goal by Colm Casey for Inniscarra.
The football finals, by comparison, may not have been as dramatic, but still provided their own highlights as exemplified by the leadership and elegant play of Aidan Walsh for Kanturk, the blinding double save by Aodh Ó Máirtín and the point from the sideline by Luke Connolly for Nemo.
As a mere spectator, I was forcibly reminded of the incredible level of volunteerism which underpins the playing of all these games, from club officials, team mentors, stewards to turnstile and scoreboard operators and ground staff. This applies also to those wonderfully dedicated people who give of their time to prepare and organise teams of young girls and boys for the series of mini games, thus giving all of them the opportunity to play at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.